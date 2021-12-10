UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Every UEFA Champions League Player of the Week

Friday 10 December 2021

Keep track of every UEFA Champions League Player of the Week this season.

Kylian Mbappé was voted Player of the Week for Matchday 6
Kylian Mbappé was voted Player of the Week for Matchday 6 Getty Images

A Player of the Week, presented by PlayStation, is voted for by you every UEFA Champions League matchday – keep track of them all right here.

Player of the Week


Matchday 1

Sébastien Haller (Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax)

Matchday 2

Giorgos Athanasiadis (Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff)

Matchday 3

Daley Blind (Ajax 4-0 Dortmund)

Matchday 4

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 5-2 Benfica)

Matchday 5

Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP 3-1 Dortmund)

Matchday 6

Kylian Mbappé (Paris 4-1 Club Brugge)

