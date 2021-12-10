Every UEFA Champions League Player of the Week
Friday 10 December 2021
Article summary
Keep track of every UEFA Champions League Player of the Week this season.
Article top media content
Article body
A Player of the Week, presented by PlayStation, is voted for by you every UEFA Champions League matchday – keep track of them all right here.Player of the Week
Matchday 1
Sébastien Haller (Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax)
Matchday 2
Giorgos Athanasiadis (Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff)
Matchday 3
Daley Blind (Ajax 4-0 Dortmund)
Matchday 4
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 5-2 Benfica)
Matchday 5
Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP 3-1 Dortmund)
Matchday 6
Kylian Mbappé (Paris 4-1 Club Brugge)