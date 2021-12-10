Every UEFA Champions League Player of the Week

A Player of the Week, presented by PlayStation, is voted for by you every UEFA Champions League matchday – keep track of them all right here.



Matchday 1

Sébastien Haller (Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax)

Matchday 2

Giorgos Athanasiadis (Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff)

Matchday 3

Daley Blind (Ajax 4-0 Dortmund)

Matchday 4

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 5-2 Benfica)

Matchday 5

Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP 3-1 Dortmund)

Matchday 6

Kylian Mbappé (Paris 4-1 Club Brugge)