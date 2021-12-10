Every UEFA Europa League Goal of the Week

A Goal of the Week, presented by Heineken 0.0, is voted for by you every UEFA Europa Conference League matchday – keep track of them all right here.



Matchday 1

Karl Toko Ekambi (Rangers 0-2 Lyon)

Matchday 2

Nabil Fekir (Ferencváros 1-3 Betis)

Matchday 3

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli 3-0 Legia)

Matchday 4

Mergim Berisha (Antwerp 0-3 Fenerbahçe)

Matchday 5

Galeno (Midtjylland 3-2 Braga)

Matchday 6

Mislav Oršić (﻿West Ham 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb)