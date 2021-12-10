UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Every UEFA Europa League Goal of the Week

Friday 10 December 2021

Keep track of every UEFA Europa League Goal of the Week this season.

Dinamo Zagreb celebrate Mislav Oršić's finish at West Ham
Dinamo Zagreb celebrate Mislav Oršić's finish at West Ham AFP via Getty Images

A Goal of the Week, presented by Heineken 0.0, is voted for by you every UEFA Europa Conference League matchday – keep track of them all right here.

Watch every Goal of the Week


Matchday 1

Karl Toko Ekambi (Rangers 0-2 Lyon)

Matchday 2

Nabil Fekir (Ferencváros 1-3 Betis)

Matchday 3

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli 3-0 Legia)

Matchday 4

Mergim Berisha (Antwerp 0-3 Fenerbahçe)

Matchday 5

Galeno (Midtjylland 3-2 Braga)

Matchday 6

Mislav Oršić (﻿West Ham 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb)

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 10 December 2021
Every Goal of the Week
Live

Every Goal of the Week

Keep track of every UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week.
Every Goal of the Week
Live

Every Goal of the Week

Keep track of every UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week this season.
Every Goal of the Week
Live

Every Goal of the Week

Keep track of every UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week.