Every UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Week
Friday 10 December 2021
Keep track of every UEFA Europa Conference League Player of Week this season.
A Player of the Week is voted for by you every UEFA Europa Conference League matchday – keep track of them all right here.
Matchday 1
Stipe Perica (Maccabi Tel-Aviv 4-1 Alashkert)
Matchday 2
Michael Lang (Basel 4-2 Kairat)
Matchday 3
Erik Botheim (Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma)
Matchday 4
Keito Nakamura (LASK 2-0 Alashkert)
Matchday 5
Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse)
Matchday 6
Arthur Cabral (Basel 3-0 Qarabağ)