Keep track of every UEFA Europa League Player of the Week right here, presented by Hankook.

Matchday 1

Mario Götze (PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Real Sociedad)

Matchday 2

Giorgos Masouras (Fenerbahçe 0-3 Olympiacos)

Matchday 3

Patson Daka (Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester City)

Matchday 4

Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen 4-0 Real Betis)

Matchday 5

Rayan Cherki (Brøndby 1-3 Lyon)

Matchday 6

Eljif Elmas (Napoli 3-2 Leicester)