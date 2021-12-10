Every UEFA Europa League Player of the Week
Friday 10 December 2021
Article summary
Check out every winner of the UEFA Europa League Player of Week this season.
Article top media content
Article body
Keep track of every UEFA Europa League Player of the Week right here, presented by Hankook.Player of the Week
Matchday 1
Mario Götze (PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Real Sociedad)
Matchday 2
Giorgos Masouras (Fenerbahçe 0-3 Olympiacos)
Matchday 3
Patson Daka (Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester City)
Matchday 4
Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen 4-0 Real Betis)
Matchday 5
Rayan Cherki (Brøndby 1-3 Lyon)
Matchday 6
Eljif Elmas (Napoli 3-2 Leicester)