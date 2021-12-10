UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Every UEFA Europa League Player of the Week

Friday 10 December 2021

Check out every winner of the UEFA Europa League Player of Week this season.

Keep track of every UEFA Europa League Player of the Week right here, presented by Hankook.

Player of the Week

Matchday 1

Mario Götze (PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Real Sociedad)

Matchday 2

Giorgos Masouras (Fenerbahçe 0-3 Olympiacos)

Matchday 3

Patson Daka (Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester City)

Matchday 4

Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen 4-0 Real Betis)

Matchday 5

Rayan Cherki (Brøndby 1-3 Lyon)

Matchday 6

Eljif Elmas (Napoli 3-2 Leicester)

