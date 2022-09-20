Where to watch the Women's Champions League: DAZN and YouTube live streams

Who is broadcasting the Women's Champions League?

Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube.

For the first two seasons of the groundbreaking four-year deal (2021/22 and 2022/23), fans are able to watch live and on demand all 61 matches from the group stage onward on DAZN.

Can you watch DAZN Women's Champions League on YouTube?

Matches are broadcast both on DAZN, and also free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.*

The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games on the links below, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Other rightsholders:

Middle East/North Africa (Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen﻿): beIN