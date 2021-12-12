2022/23 UEFA Nations League: All you need to know
Draw and match dates, who's playing who, how it works, 2022 World Cup qualifying.
The third edition of the UEFA Nations League will kick off in June 2022 with the Finals scheduled for the same month a year later.
As for the 2020/21 edition, the 2022/23 competition will consist of three leagues of 16 teams each and a fourth of seven, the make-up decided by promotions and relegations from that second running. With the groups set by the draw in Nyon at 18:00 CET on 16 December, we give you the lowdown on how it all works.
How does it all work?
Leagues A, B and C will all have 16 teams, which will each be drawn into four groups of four for the league phase. The remaining seven teams, in League D, will be split into two groups, one of four and the other of three. In all cases teams will play all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022. Four of the six matchdays will be in June due to the winter scheduling of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout Finals in June 2023. The group winners in the other three leagues will all be promoted for the 2024/25 edition.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A and B will be relegated. The teams finishing fourth in the League C groups will enter the play-outs in March 2024, with the two teams defeated in those ties moving to League D.
What league is each team in?
Currently 51 of the 55 UEFA nations know which of the four league they will take part in following the conclusion of the league phase last autumn. The other four will play in Leagues C or D depending on the results of next March's play-outs, where Kazakhstan play Moldova and Cyprus face Estonia.
The teams are listed by their UEFA Nations League ranking following the 2020/21 finals.2020/21: All the promotions and relegations
League A
France (2021 Finals)
Spain (2021 Finals)
Italy (2021 Finals)
Belgium (2021 Finals)
Portugal
Netherlands
Denmark
Germany
England
Poland
Switzerland
Croatia
Wales (promoted)
Austria (promoted)
Czech Republic (promoted)
Hungary (promoted)
League B
Ukraine (relegated)
Sweden (relegated)
Bosnia and Herzegovina (relegated)
Iceland (relegated)
Finland
Norway
Scotland
Russia
Israel
Romania
Serbia
Republic of Ireland
Slovenia (promoted)
Montenegro (promoted)
Albania (promoted)
Armenia (promoted)
League C
Turkey (relegated)
Slovakia (relegated)
Bulgaria (relegated)
Northern Ireland (relegated)
Greece
Belarus
Luxembourg
North Macedonia
Lithuania
Georgia
Azerbaijan
Kosovo
(2 play-out winners tbc in March 2022)
Gibraltar (promoted)
Faroe Islands (promoted)
League C or D (2020/21 play-outs)
Kazakstan
Cyprus
Estonia
Moldova
League D
(2 play-out losers tbc in March 2022)
Liechtenstein
Malta
Latvia
San Marino
Andorra
What are the dates
League phase draw: 18:00 CET, 16 December 2021
Matchdays 1 & 2: 2–8 June 2022
Matchdays 3 & 4: 8–14 June 2022
Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022
Finals draw: tbc
Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023
Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023
Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024
How will the Finals work?
The four League A group winners will take part with in principle one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.2021 Finals: Italy
How does UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying fit into this?
The format for UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying is not yet confirmed, including any details of how teams might earn play-off spots via the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
The UEFA EURO 2024 competition regulations are expected to be approved and published by June 2022.