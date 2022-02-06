UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Futsal EURO 2022 match results

Sunday 6 February 2022

See all the results after Portugal retained their title at the finals in Amsterdam and Groningen.

Portugal react to their victory against Russia in the final
Portugal react to their victory against Russia in the final UEFA via Getty Images

Portugal have retained their UEFA Futsal EURO title after the 2022 edition reached a dramatic climax in the Netherlands.

The holders battled back from 2-0 down to defeat Russia 4-2 in the decider, thus winning the first ever 16-team finals. That came after Spain defeated Russia 4-1 to take bronze, as the final day of action ended a tournament that ran from 19 January to 6 February at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome and Groningen's MartiniPlaza.

FINAL/THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Sunday 6 February

Highlights: Portugal 3-2 Spain
Highlights: Portugal 3-2 Spain

Final
Portugal 4-2 Russia

Third-place match
Spain 4-1 Ukraine

SEMI-FINALS

Friday 4 February
Ukraine 2-3 Russia
Portugal 3-2 Spain

QUARTER-FINALS

Highlights: Kazakhstan 3-5 Ukraine
Highlights: Kazakhstan 3-5 Ukraine

Tuesday 1 February:
Russia 3-1 Georgia
Spain 5-1 Slovakia

Monday 31 January:
Portugal 3-2 Finland
Kazakhstan 3-5 Ukraine

GROUP STAGE

Saturday 29 January

Highlights: Slovakia 5-3 Croatia
Highlights: Slovakia 5-3 Croatia

Group C
Slovakia 5-3 Croatia
Russia 5-1 Poland

Group D
Georgia 0-8 Spain
Azerbaijan 4-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Friday 28 January

Group B
Kazakhstan 4-1 Italy
Slovenia 1-2 Finland

Group A
Ukraine 0-1 Portugal
Netherlands 2-3 Serbia

Wednesday 26 January

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Azerbaijan
Highlights: Spain 2-2 Azerbaijan

Group D
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Georgia
Spain 2-2 Azerbaijan

Tuesday 25 January

Group C
Croatia 0-4 Russia
Poland 2-2 Slovakia

Monday 24 January

Highlights: Finland 2-6 Kazakhstan
Highlights: Finland 2-6 Kazakhstan

Group B
Italy 2-2 Slovenia
Finland 2-6 Kazakhstan

Sunday 23 January

Group A
Serbia 1-6 Ukraine
Portugal 4-1 Netherlands

Saturday 22 January

Group D
Georgia 3-2 Azerbaijan
Spain 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Friday 21 January

Group C
Russia 7-1 Slovakia
Poland 1-3 Croatia

Thursday 20 January

Group B
Kazakhstan 4-4 Slovenia
Italy 3-3 Finland

Highlights: Serbia 2-4 Portugal
Highlights: Serbia 2-4 Portugal

Wednesday 19 January

Group A
Serbia 2-4 Portugal
Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine

Venues

Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam: Group stage, knockouts

The 10,500-seater arena opened in 2012 and in addition to staging major indoor sports, it is a leading concert venue.

MartiniPlaza, Groningen: Group stage

The 3,900-seater arena opened in 1989 and was expanded in 2000. It has held major tennis and basketball events as well as concerts and exhibitions. It is home to the Donar basketball team.

