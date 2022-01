Futsal EURO 2022 match fixture schedule

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 hosts the Netherlands will kick off the tournament against Ukraine at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on 19 January after the schedule was set following the draw.

The group stage will run in the capital and at Groningen's MartiniPlaza between 19 and 29 January, with the top two from each group going through to the knockout stage. That will be played in Amsterdam from 31 January to 6 February, crowning the champions of the expanded 16-team finals.

The groups Group A: Netherlands (hosts), Serbia, Ukraine, Portugal (holders) Group B: Kazakhstan, Italy, Slovenia, Finland Group C: Russia, Poland, Slovakia, Croatia Group D: Georgia, Spain, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina

All kick-off times CET

GROUP STAGE

Wednesday 19 January:



Group A

Serbia vs Portugal (17:30, Amsterdam)

Netherlands vs Ukraine (20:30, Amsterdam)

Thursday 20 January:

Group B

Kazakhstan vs Slovenia (17:30, Groningen)

Italy vs Finland (20:30, Groningen)

Friday 21 January:

Group C

Russia vs Slovakia (17:30, Amsterdam)

Poland vs Croatia (20:30, Amsterdam)

Saturday 22 January:

Group D

Georgia vs Azerbaijan (14:30, Groningen)

Spain vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (17:30, Groningen)

Sunday 23 January:

Group A

Serbia vs Ukraine (14:30, Amsterdam)

Portugal vs Netherlands (17:30, Amsterdam)

Monday 24 January:

Group B

Italy vs Slovenia (17:30, Groningen)

Finland vs Kazakhstan (20:30, Groningen)

Tuesday 25 January:

Group C

Croatia vs Russia (17:30, Amsterdam)

Poland vs Slovakia (20:30, Amsterdam)

Wednesday 26 January:

Group D

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Georgia (17:30, Groningen)

Spain vs Azerbaijan (20:30, Groningen)

Friday 28 January:

Group B

Kazakhstan vs Italy (17:30, Groningen)

Slovenia vs Finland (17:30, Amsterdam)

Group A

Ukraine vs Portugal (20:30, Groningen)

Netherlands vs Serbia (20:30, Amsterdam)

Saturday 29 January:

Group C

Slovakia vs Croatia (14:30, Groningen)

Russia vs Poland (14:30, Amsterdam)

Group D

Georgia vs Spain (17:30, Groningen)

Azerbaijan vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (17:30, Amsterdam)

QUARTER-FINALS

Monday 31 January:

QF1: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (KO tbc, Amsterdam)

QF2: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (KO tbc, Amsterdam)

Tuesday 1 February:

QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (KO tbc, Amsterdam)

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (KO tbc, Amsterdam)

SEMI-FINALS

Friday 4 February:

SF1: Winner QF2 vs QF4 (KO tbc, Amsterdam)

SF2: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3 (KO tbc: Amsterdam)

FINAL/THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Sunday 6 February:

Third-place match

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:30, Amsterdam)

Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (17:30 Amsterdam)

Venues

Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam: Group stage, knockouts

The 10,500-seater arena opened in 2012 and in addition to staging major indoor sports, it is a leading concert venue.

MartiniPlaza, Groningen: Group stage

The 3,900-seater arena opened in 1989 and was expanded in 2000. It has held major tennis and basketball events as well as concerts and exhibitions. It is home to the Donar basketball team.