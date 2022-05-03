2022/23 Women's Champions League: dates, access list, full guide
Tuesday 3 May 2022
See who enters when plus all the dates for the 2022/23 season.
The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League will be the second season of the new format including a home-and-away group stage.
The road to Eindhoven
Preliminary round (if needed)
Draw: 24 June, date TBC
First legs: 27/28 July
Second legs: 3/4 August
Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)
Draw: 24 June, date TBC
Semi-finals: 18 August
Final/third-place play-off: 21 August
Round 2
Draw: 30 August, date TBC
First leg: 20/21 September
Second leg: 28/29 September
Group stage
Draw: 3 October, date TBC
Matchday 1: 19/20 October
Matchday 2: 26/27 October
Matchday 3: 23/24 November
Matchday 4: 7/8 December
Matchday 5: 15/16 December
Matchday 6: 21/22 December
Quarter-finals
Draw: 20 January, date TBC
First leg: 21/22 March
Second leg: 29/30 March
Semi-finals
Draw: 20 January, date TBC
First leg: 22/23 April
Second leg: 29/30 April
Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)
3 or 4 June tbc
The dates of the respective draws will be confirmed in due course.
How does the competition work?
- The centrepiece is a 16-team group stage, which will involve four groups of four playing each other home and away between October and December. The top two from each group progress to the knockout phase from March, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals played over two legs, and a one-off final.
- Four teams will qualify directly for the group stage with the other 12 spots decided by two routes: champions path (7 qualifiers) and league path (5 qualifiers).
- Both paths will have the same format. Round 1 will be played as four-team knockout mini-tournaments with the final winners progressing. Round 2 will be played as two-legged knockout ties. If there are more than 50 associations entering, the champions path will have a two-legged preliminary round.
How many teams does each association enter?
- The access list is determined by the UEFA Women's Association Club Coefficients at the end of the 2020/21 season.
- The six highest-ranked associations have three entries: France, Germany, England, Spain, Sweden, Czech Republic.
- The next ten highest-ranked associations have two entries: Denmark, Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Italy, Iceland, Norway, Scotland, Switzerland, Belarus, Austria.
- Every other association is entitled to one entry.
Who enters when?
- The title holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and England) will enter in the group stage.
- The champions of the remaining associations will go into the champions path. The champions of the associations ranked 4 to 6 (Spain, Sweden, Czech Republic) will enter in Round 2, with the rest entering in Round 1 (unless there is a preliminary round, when the number of teams starting at that stage will depend on the number of entries).
- The runners-up of the six highest-ranked associations (France, Germany, England, Spain, Sweden, Czech Republic) will enter in Round 2 of the league path.
- The third-placed teams of those six associations, and the runners-up of the next ten highest-ranked associations (Denmark, Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Italy, Iceland, Norway, Scotland, Switzerland, Belarus, Austria) will enter in Round 1 of the league path.