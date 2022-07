Meet the Women's Futsal EURO finalists: Portugal vs Spain

Portugal will play Spain for the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO title on Sunday at Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar, just as in the inaugural edition at the same venue three years ago.

Match schedule Friday 1 July:

Semi-finals

Ukraine 0-9 Spain

Portugal 6-0 Hungary* Sunday 3 July:

Third place play-off

Hungary vs Ukraine: 15:30 CET

Final

Portugal vs Spain: 19:00 CET Local time in Portugal is one hour behind CET *Hungary replace Russia

Finals postponed from March 2022

How they qualified

Main round Group 2 winners (Karlovac, Croatia): W6-0 vs Slovenia, W7-2 vs Poland, W16-1 vs Croatia

Semi-final: W6-0 vs Ukraine

Competition top scorer: Sara Ferreira 6 (all qualifying)

2019 final tournament: Runners-up

Semi-final: W5-1 vs Ukraine

Final: L0-4 vs Spain

How they qualified

Main round Group 4 winners (Halmstad, Sweden): W12-2 vs Slovakia, W2-0 vs Italy, W7-0 vs Sweden

Semi-final: W9-0 vs Ukraine

Competition top scorer: Irene Córdoba 7 (including 6 in qualifying)

2019 final tournament: Winners

Semi-final: W5-0 vs Russia

Final: W4-0 vs Portugal

All-time head to head

Games 40

Portugal wins 12

Spain wins 19

Draws 9

Portugal goals 84

Spain goals 120



Download: UEFA Futsal Coach App