Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine: meet the Women's Futsal EURO finalists
Friday 28 January 2022
Article summary
Holders Spain, Portugal, Russia and Ukraine will again be the four contenders in the March finals.
Article top media content
Article body
Just as in the first finals of 2019, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Ukraine will compete for the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO title at Porto's Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar from 25 to 27 March.
The quartet won their main round groups in October to book a reunion of Gondomar 2019, where Spain beat hosts Portugal in the final and Russia pipped Ukraine for bronze. Again, the finals will follow a knockout format, with semi-finals on 25 March and the final and third-place play-off two days later. The draw was held on 28 January at MartiniPlaza in Groningen at half-time of the men's UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 fixture between Ukraine and Portugal.
Finals matches
Semi-finals (matches 25 March, KO times tbc)
Ukraine vs Spain (holders)
Portugal (hosts) vs Russia
Final/third-place play-off: 27 March, KO times tbc
UKRAINE VS SPAIN
Ukraine
How they qualified
Main round Group 3 winners (Lviv, Ukraine): W5-4 vs Czech Republic, W7-0 vs Belgium, W4-1 vs Finland
Qualifying top scorer: Anna Shulha 5
2019 final tournament: Fourth place
Semi-final: L1-5 vs Portugal
Third-place match: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Russia
Spain (holders)
How they qualified
Main round Group 4 winners (Halmstad, Sweden): W12-2 vs Slovakia, W2-0 vs Italy, W7-0 vs Sweden
Qualifying top scorer: Irene Córdoba 6
2019 final tournament: Winners
Semi-final: W5-0 vs Russia
Final: W4-0 vs Portugal
PORTUGAL VS RUSSIA
Portugal (hosts)
How they qualified
Main round Group 2 winners (Karlovac, Croatia): W6-0 vs Slovenia, W7-2 vs Poland, W16-1 vs Croatia
Qualifying top scorer: Sara Ferreira 6
2019 final tournament: Runners-up
Semi-final: W5-1 vs Ukraine
Final: L0-4 vs Spain
Russia
How they qualified
Main round Group 1 winners (Minsk, Belarus): W2-1 vs Netherlands, W3-0 vs Hungary, W9-0 vs Belarus
Qualifying top scorer: Viktoriia Lebedeva 4
2019 final tournament: Third place
Semi-final: L0-5 vs Spain
Third-place match: W2-2, 3-2pens vs Ukraine