Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine: meet the Women's Futsal EURO finalists

Friday 28 January 2022

Holders Spain, Portugal, Russia and Ukraine will again be the four contenders in the March finals.

Portugal are hosts again
Just as in the first finals of 2019, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Ukraine will compete for the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO title at Porto's Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar from 25 to 27 March.

The quartet won their main round groups in October to book a reunion of Gondomar 2019, where Spain beat hosts Portugal in the final and Russia pipped Ukraine for bronze. Again, the finals will follow a knockout format, with semi-finals on 25 March and the final and third-place play-off two days later. The draw was held on 28 January at MartiniPlaza in Groningen at half-time of the men's UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 fixture between Ukraine and Portugal.

Finals matches

Semi-finals (matches 25 March, KO times tbc)
Ukraine vs Spain (holders)
Portugal (hosts) vs Russia

Final/third-place play-off: 27 March, KO times tbc

UKRAINE VS SPAIN

Ukraine

Semi-final highlights: Ukraine 1-5 Portugal
How they qualified
Main round Group 3 winners (Lviv, Ukraine): W5-4 vs Czech Republic, W7-0 vs Belgium, W4-1 vs Finland

Qualifying top scorer: Anna Shulha 5

2019 final tournament: Fourth place
Semi-final: L1-5 vs Portugal
Third-place match: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Russia

Spain (holders)

Semi-final highlights: Russia 0-5 Spain
How they qualified
Main round Group 4 winners (Halmstad, Sweden): W12-2 vs Slovakia, W2-0 vs Italy, W7-0 vs Sweden

Qualifying top scorer: Irene Córdoba 6

2019 final tournament: Winners
Semi-final: W5-0 vs Russia
Final: W4-0 vs Portugal

PORTUGAL VS RUSSIA

Portugal (hosts)

How they qualified
Main round Group 2 winners (Karlovac, Croatia): W6-0 vs Slovenia, W7-2 vs Poland, W16-1 vs Croatia

Qualifying top scorer: Sara Ferreira 6

2019 final tournament: Runners-up
Semi-final: W5-1 vs Ukraine
Final: L0-4 vs Spain

Russia

How they qualified
Main round Group 1 winners (Minsk, Belarus): W2-1 vs Netherlands, W3-0 vs Hungary, W9-0 vs Belarus

Qualifying top scorer: Viktoriia Lebedeva 4

2019 final tournament: Third place
Semi-final: L0-5 vs Spain
Third-place match: W2-2, 3-2pens vs Ukraine

