Women's EURO 2022: Group B guide

Denmark ended Germany's 22-year reign as champions with victory in the 2017 quarter-finals.

Germany beat Spain 1-0 in the 2019 World Cup group stage.

In the last finals in England, in 2005, Finland knocked Denmark out in the group stage to reach the semi-finals on their debut but then lost to Germany.

Matches

Friday 8 July

Spain vs Finland﻿ (18:00, Milton Keynes)

Germany vs Denmark﻿ (21:00, Brentford)

Tuesday 12 July

Denmark vs Finland﻿ (18:00, Milton Keynes)

Germany vs Spain﻿ (21:00, Brentford)



Saturday 16 July

Finland vs Germany﻿ (21:00, Milton Keynes)

Denmark vs Spain﻿ (21:00, Brentford)

Voss-Tecklenburg looking forward to 'great challenge'

How they qualified: Group I winners – P8 W8 D0 L0 F46 A1

Top scorer: Klara Bühl 6

Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Their 18-year reign as champions was ended by Denmark in the 2017 quarter-finals.

Head-to-head

vs Denmark W12 D4 L6 F45 A19

vs Finland W9 D0 L1 F33 A2

vs ﻿Spain W3 D2 L0 F14 A2

Søndergaard enjoying Denmark's 'fantastic group'

How they qualified: Group B winners – P10 W9 D1 L0 F48 A1

Top scorer: Nadia Nadim 9

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Runners-up

Key fact: Denmark clinched qualification on 27 October with a 3-1 win in Italy, who had not lost at home in more than five years.

Head-to-head

vs Finland W13 D4 L4 F45 A7

vs Germany W6 D4 L12 F19 A45

vs ﻿Spain W9 D3 L1 F33 A11

Vilda's Spain draw reaction

How they qualified: Group D winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F48 A1

Top scorer: Jennifer Hermoso 10

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Having only ever qualified for one big final tournament before 2013, the Spaniards are now in their fifth in a row.

Head-to-headvs Denmark W1 D3 L9 F11 A33

vs Finland W5 D2 L0 F17 A4

vs ﻿Germany W0 D2 L3 F2 A14

Denmark vs Finland over the years

How they qualified: Group E winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F24 A2

Top scorer: Linda Sällström 9

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Key fact: Reached the semi-finals in 2005, the first appearance in a senior final tournament by any Finland team, male or female.

Head-to-head

vs Denmark W4 D4 L13 F17 A45

vs Germany W1 D0 L9 F2 A33

vs ﻿Spain W0 D2 L5 F4 A17