Women's EURO 2022: Group C guide
Friday 24 June 2022
Meet the teams in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group C.
- The Netherlands won the last tournament in 2017; Sweden won the first in 1984.
- The Netherlands beat Sweden in the 2017 quarter-finals.
- The Netherlands beat Switzerland in a 2019 World Cup qualifying play-off
Matches
Saturday 9 July
Portugal vs Switzerland (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Netherlands vs Sweden (21:00, Sheffield)
Wednesday 13 July
Sweden vs Switzerland (18:00, Sheffield)
Netherlands v Portugal (21:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Sunday 17 July
Switzerland vs Netherlands (18:00, Sheffield)
Sweden vs Portugal (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)
NETHERLANDS (HOLDERS)
How they qualified: Group A winners – P10 W10 D0 L0 F48 A3
Top scorer: Sherida Spitse 10
Women's EURO best: Winners x 1 (2017)
Women's EURO 2017: Winners
Key fact: The Dutch had never contested a major final until 2017, when they triumphed on home soil, and subsequently they were runners-up to the United States at the 2019 Women's World Cup, both under Sarina Wiegman, now replaced by Mark Parsons.
Head-to-head
vs Portugal W7 D0 L1 F21 A7
vs Sweden W7 D5 L10 F17 A32
vs Switzerland W16 D6 L2 F65 A20
PORTUGAL
How they qualified: Group E runners-up – P8 W6 D1 L1 F10 A2, play-off vs Russia – L0-1agg*
Top scorer: Ana Capeta 3
Women's EURO best: Group stage
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Key fact: 2017 was their debut final tournament, beating Scotland in between losses to Spain and England.
Head-to-head
vs Netherlands W1 D0 L7 F7 A21
vs Sweden W2 D0 L12 F8 A43
vs Switzerland W4 D1 L4 F9 A12
SWEDEN
How they qualified: Group F winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F40 A2
Top scorer: Anna Anvegård 5
Women's EURO best: Winners x 1 (1984)
Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals
Key fact: Sweden won their second straight Olympic silver in 2021; they have also appeared in a World Cup final and the final of four Women's EUROs (including their 1984 triumph).
Head-to-head
vs Netherlands W10 D5 L7 F32 A17
vs Portugal W12 D0 L2 F43 A8
vs Switzerland W12 D0 L1 F44 A7
SWITZERLAND
How they qualified: Group H runners-up – P8 W6 D1 L1 F20 A6, play-off vs Czech Republic – D2-2agg, W3-2pens
Top scorer: Ana-Maria Crnogorčević 6
Women's EURO best: Group stage
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Key fact: Won the first penalty shoot-out in a UEFA Women's EURO play-off to qualify for the second time.
Head-to-head
vs Netherlands W2 D6 L16 F20 A65
vs Portugal W4 D1 L4 F12 A9
vs Sweden W1 D0 L12 F7 A44