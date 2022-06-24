Women's EURO 2022: Group C guide

The Netherlands won the last tournament in 2017; Sweden won the first in 1984.

The Netherlands beat Sweden in the 2017 quarter-finals.

The Netherlands beat Switzerland in a 2019 World Cup qualifying play-off

Portugal replace Russia

Matches

Saturday 9 July

Portugal vs Switzerland﻿ (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Netherlands vs Sweden﻿ (21:00, Sheffield)



Wednesday 13 July

Sweden vs Switzerland﻿ (18:00, Sheffield)

Netherlands v Portugal ﻿(21:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Sunday 17 July

Switzerland vs Netherlands﻿ (18:00, Sheffield)

Sweden vs Portugal (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Holders relishing Swedish challenge

How they qualified: Group A winners – P10 W10 D0 L0 F48 A3

Top scorer: Sherida Spitse 10

Women's EURO best: Winners x 1 (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Winners

Key fact: The Dutch had never contested a major final until 2017, when they triumphed on home soil, and subsequently they were runners-up to the United States at the 2019 Women's World Cup, both under Sarina Wiegman, now replaced by Mark Parsons.

Head-to-head

vs Portugal W7 D0 L1 F21 A7

vs Sweden W7 D5 L10 F17 A32

vs ﻿Switzerland W16 D6 L2 F65 A20

How they qualified: Group E runners-up – P8 W6 D1 L1 F10 A2, play-off vs Russia – L0-1agg*

*Portugal replace Russia

Top scorer: Ana Capeta 3

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: 2017 was their debut final tournament, beating Scotland in between losses to Spain and England.

Head-to-head

vs Netherlands W1 D0 L7 F7 A21

vs Sweden W2 D0 L12 F8 A43

v﻿s Switzerland W4 D1 L4 F9 A12

Sweden's Gerhardsson: "Good start important"

How they qualified: Group F winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F40 A2

Top scorer: Anna Anvegård 5

Women's EURO best: Winners x 1 (1984)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Sweden won their second straight Olympic silver in 2021; they have also appeared in a World Cup final and the final of four Women's EUROs (including their 1984 triumph).

Head-to-head

vs Netherlands W10 D5 L7 F32 A17

vs Portugal W12 D0 L2 F43 A8

v﻿s Switzerland W12 D0 L1 F44 A7

2017 highlights: Iceland 1-2 Switzerland

How they qualified: Group H runners-up – P8 W6 D1 L1 F20 A6, play-off vs Czech Republic – D2-2agg, W3-2pens

Top scorer: Ana-Maria Crnogorčević 6

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Won the first penalty shoot-out in a UEFA Women's EURO play-off to qualify for the second time.

Head-to-head

vs Netherlands W2 D6 L16 F20 A65

vs Portugal W4 D1 L4 F12 A9

vs ﻿Sweden W1 D0 L12 F7 A44