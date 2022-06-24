Women's EURO 2022: Group D guide

France beat Iceland in the group stages of 2009 and 2017.

France beat Italy 3-1 in the group stage of the last finals in England in 2005.

Italy are two-time runners-up.

Belgium made their finals debut in 2017.

Iceland are in their fourth straight finals.

Matches

Sunday 10 July

Belgium vs Iceland﻿ (18:00, Manchester)

France vs Italy﻿ (21:00, Rotherham)



Thursday 14 July

Italy vs Iceland﻿ (18:00, Manchester)

France vs Belgium﻿ (21:00, Rotherham)

Monday 18 July

Iceland vs France﻿ (21:00, Rotherham)

Italy vs Belgium﻿ (21:00, Manchester)

Diacre on France's EURO challenge

How they qualified: Group G winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F44 A0

Top scorer: Eugénie Le Sommer 7

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Since an eight-team Women's EURO was introduced in 1997, France have gone out in the last eight every time (group stage in 1997, 2001 and 2005, and then, after the tournament's expansion to first 12 then 16 teams, quarter-finals in 2009, 2013 and 2017).

Head-to-head

v Belgium W6 D4 L9 F24 A36

vs Iceland W9 D1 L1 F24 A6

vs Italy W6 D6 L14 F30 A40

Bertolini: "Good start is crucial"

How they qualified: Group B runners-up (best runners-up) – P10 W8 D1 L1 F37 A5

Top scorer: Cristiana Girelli 8

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: 2017 was the first time Italy had not made the last eight of a Women's EURO, but they made amends by getting to their second FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final in 2019.

Head-to-head

vs Belgium W6 D1 L2 F20 A10

vs France W14 D6 L6 F40 A30

vs ﻿Iceland W2 D3 L0 F5 A3

2017 highlights: Norway 0-2 Belgium

How they qualified: Group H winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F37 A5

Top scorer: Tine De Caigny 12

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Tine De Caigny scored twice in the decisive 4-0 defeat of Switzerland to take her goal tally to a qualifying-leading 12.

Head-to-head

vs France W6 D4 L9 F24 A36

vs Iceland W1 D1 L1 F2 A2

vs Italy W2 D1 L6 F10 A20

2017 highlights: France 1-0 Iceland

How they qualified: Group F runners-up (best runners-up) – P8 W6 D1 L1 F25 A5

Top scorer: Elín Metta Jensen 6

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: In their fourth straight final tournament; their debut in 2009 was the first time any senior Iceland team, men's or women's, had reached a major finals.

Head-to-head

vs Belgium W1 D1 L1 F2 A2

vs France W1 D1 L9 F6 A24

vs ﻿Italy W0 D3 L2 F3 A5