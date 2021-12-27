Results: Best celebrations, assists, goals, comebacks and saves in UEFA Champions League history

To celebrate 30 seasons of That #UCLFeeling we're asking fans to decide the greatest moment in UEFA Champions League history.

Over the course of the 2021/22 season, UEFA is asking fans to vote for the most iconic moments since the rebranding of the European Cup in the early 1990s. '30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling' gives fans an opportunity to vote on everything from unforgettable goals and comebacks to sensational skills and impossible saves, with the top two moments from each of the eight categories going into the head-to-head knockout stages for the overall title.

By voting in the various polls, fans are in with a chance to win unbelievable prizes from match tickets to limited edition memorabilia.

So far we have had best celebrations, assists, goals, comebacks and saves – so which moments (two per category) have qualified for the knockout stages?

Oblak's three-pronged resistance

Atlético 0-0 Leverkusen, 15/03/2017, round of 16 second leg

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Classic Saves - Oblak vs Leverkusen

Diego Simeone's men have always had a reputation for defensive stability but Jan Oblak's trio of saves against Leverkusen were a cut above even their usual high standards. Having stood tall to block Julian Brant's strike, the Slovenian then thrust himself first left then right to twice deny Kevin Volland in quick succession and maintain his clean sheet.

"These are things that happen – sometimes you save three efforts and other times they score all three," he told UEFA.com. "It's something that's hard to explain. I just saw the ball and went to make the saves with everything I had. Today everything went right for me and hopefully it continues to." It has – Oblak is still Atlético's No1 and remains one of the world's elite keepers nearly five later.

Coupet's header and recovery

Barcelona 2-0 Lyon, 10/10/2001, group stage

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Classic Saves - Coupet vs Barcelona

Facing Barcelona's attacking riches at the Camp Nou is a stern enough challenge without having to worry about threats to your goal from your own players. Grégory Coupet encountered precisely that unexpected situation when Cláudio Caçapa's lobbed back pass left the Lyon No1 scampering back towards his own goal with Rivaldo in hot pursuit.

Quickly realising he could not use his hands, Coupet flew through the air to make a diving header only to see his unorthodox solution send the ball crashing against the bar. The 28-year-old then turned to see Rivaldo leaping to head in the rebound yet somehow flung himself low to his right to paw away the Brazilian's follow-up. Invention and brilliance rolled into one.

The Miracle of Istanbul

AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens), 25/05/2005, final

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Great comebacks - Liverpool vs Milan

Paolo Maldini's first-minute volley was the earliest goal in a European Cup final, and Milan appeared to have secured their seventh European Cup by half-time, Andriy Shevchenko and Kaká both laying on goals for Hernán Crespo. However, Liverpool rallied in an astonishing seven-minute spell between 54 and 60 minutes, Steven Gerrard and midfield partner Xabi Alonso striking either side of Vladimír Šmicer’s finish, and Jerzy Dudek made two saves as they ultimately won the final on penalties.

"Three-nil down at half-time and I thought I was going to be in tears at the final whistle but every one of us deserved this," said captain Gerrard. "This is the best feeling of my life." Team-mate Jamie Carragher added: "That must be one of the greatest cup finals." Hard to disagree.

Barcelona stun Paris

Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 08/03/2017, round of 16 second leg

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Great comebacks - Barcelona vs Paris

In 2016/17, Barcelona became the first team to fight back from four goals down to win a UEFA Champions League tie; this was only the fourth time it had been done in any UEFA club competition tie, a feat so special the match was given a name: La Remontada (The Comeback).

If Paris's demolition of Luis Enrique's men in France had been a shock, the Barça recovery was simply astonishing, Sergi Roberto striking deep in added time to decide the contest. "I told him: 'Get into the box! You're going to score!'" Neymar, who subsequently joined Paris, recalled. Sergi Roberto added: "I didn't know if I was dreaming. I have never known a noise like that."

Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid, 03/04/2018, quarter-final first leg

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Great goals – Ronaldo

"Seen a lot of goals in my time but that is absolutely breathtaking from Ronaldo," tweeted broadcaster and former England striker Gary Lineker after watching 'CR7' stick a stunning overhead kick past his future employers in the course of a devastating first-leg performance from the soon-to-be European champions.

Ronaldo has scored a fair few stunners in his time, but was quietly proud of the way he hung in the air to smack Dani Carvajal's floated pass into the net when he spoke to UEFA.com after the match: "Great goal. What can I say? Fantastic. I didn't expect to score that goal."

Lionel Messi's solo run

Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona, 27/04/2011, semi-final

UCL Feeling Goals - Messi solo run v Real Madrid

The occasion was massive, and Lionel Messi rose to it with a solo goal for the ages. Pressing home Barcelona's advantage against ten-man Real Madrid in the final minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu, Messi shook off Sergio Ramos, Raúl Albiol and Marcelo before nonchalantly beating Iker Casillas.

Back in 2019, Messi confirmed in a radio interview that this 2-0 win in Madrid was the match he remembers most fondly from his career. His coach Pep Guardiola also managed to maintain his composure on the night of the strike, saying merely: "We are lucky to have Messi; at the age of 23, he's the third top scorer in our club's history and that's impressive." Understatement of the century.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick thinking

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona, 07/05/2019, semi-final second leg

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Assists – Alexander-Arnold

If the mark of a player is his ability to influence the biggest of matches under the greatest of pressures, then the Liverpool full-back more than passed the test on an unforgettable European night at Anfield. Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, the Reds had somehow levelled the aggregate score inside 56 minutes but the tie now seemed destined for extra time.

Everyone was catching their breath as Alexander-Arnold walked away from a 79th-minute corner but the 20-year-old then doubled back and whipped in a perfect near-post cross for Divock Origi to turn in and complete the turnaround. "It was just instinct; you see the opportunity," said the Liverpool-born defender. "Everyone will remember this moment."

Kaká's ultimate through ball

AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens), 25/05/2005, final



30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Assists - Kaká

The Italian side, and their brilliant Brazilian, were at the height of their powers just before half-time in the Istanbul showpiece. Kaká had already flicked a pass through to release Andriy Shevchenko in the build-up to Hernán Crespo's 39th-minute goal but that was merely an appetiser for what was to follow.

Five minutes later it was 3-0 as Kaká's effortless turn left Steven Gerrard heading in the opposite direction before his low swept pass curled around the Liverpool defence to release Crespo, who dinked the cutest of finishes past Jerzy Dudek. On any other occasion it would have been the icing on the cake but the Reds, famously, had other ideas.

José Mourinho's touchline sprint

Manchester United 1-1 Porto, 09/03/2004 – round of 16 second leg

Is Mourinho's touchline sprint your favourite celebration?

Sir Alex Ferguson's United trailed 2-1 from the first leg, but looked set to progress on away goals as they held on to a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford, Paul Scholes having found the target on 31 minutes. However, the 2002/03 UEFA Cup winners turned the tables at the death, Costinha finishing after Tim Howard failed to hold a Benni McCarthy free-kick.

Elated coach José Mourinho pelted up the touchline to celebrate, and had sympathy for his opposite number afterwards. "I understand why Ferguson is a bit emotional," he said. "You would be really sad if your team got as clearly dominated as that by an opponent built on maybe 10% o