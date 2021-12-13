Europa League knockout round play-off draw: What is it? Where to watch it? Who are the teams?

What is the Europa League knockout round play-off stage?

The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs have been introduced for the first time this season. There are 16 teams involved: the eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage and the eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage. The winners of the eight play-off ties advance to the UEFA Europa League round of 16 (the eight group winners have already qualified for this); the eight play-off losers will no longer be involved in 2021/22 European competition.

When is the Europa League knockout round play-off draw?

The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 13 December. The ceremony begins at 13:00 CET.

Where can I watch the Europa League knockout round play-off draw?

Which teams are in the Europa League knockout round play-off draw?

There are 16 teams in the draw: the eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage will be seeded; the eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage will be unseeded.

Seeded teams

Betis (ESP)

Braga (POR)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Lazio (ITA)

Napoli (ITA)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Rangers (SCO)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Unseeded teams

Atalanta (ITA)

Barcelona (ESP)

Dortmund (GER)

Leipzig (GER)

Porto (POR)

Sevilla (ESP)

Sheriff (MDA)

Zenit (RUS)

Can teams from the same country face each other in Europa League knockout round play-off?

No side can face another team from the same national association.

Is the Europa League knockout round play-off over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs, with seeded teams at home in the second legs.

When is the the Europa League knockout round play-off?

The first legs are scheduled for 17 February, with the second legs a week later.

What happens next?

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight UEFA Europa League group winners in the round of 16. The losers are out.