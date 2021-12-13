Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw: all you need to know

What is the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off stage?

The eight UEFA Europa Conference League group winners have advanced straight to the round of 16, but for the eight runners-up there is another hurdle to negotiate. They go into the knockout round play-offs, where they are joined by the eight sides who finished third in their UEFA Europa League groups.

When is the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw?

The UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 13 December. The ceremony begins at 14:00 CET.

Where can I watch the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw?

The live stream will appear on this link.

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw?

The draw features 16 teams:

Eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage (seeded teams).

Eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Europa League group stage (unseeded teams).

Seeded

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

PAOK (GRE)

Partizan (SRB)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Randers (DEN)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Tottenham (ENG) / Vitesse (NED)

Unseeded

Celtic (SCO)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Leicester City (ENG)

Marseille (FRA)

Midtjylland (DEN)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Rapid Wien (AUT)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Can teams from the same country face each other in Europa Conference League knockout round play-off?

No side can face another team from the same national association.

Is the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs, with seeded teams at home in the second legs.

When is the the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off?

The first legs are scheduled for 17 February, with the second legs a week later.

What happens next?

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight UEFA Europa Conference League group winners in the round of 16.

Road to Tirana

Knockout round play-offs: 17 & 24 February

Round of 16 draw: 25 February

Round of 16: 10 & 17 March

Quarter-finals & Semi-final draw: 18 March

Quarter-finals: 7 & 14 April

Semi-finals: 28 April & 5 May

Final: 25 May (National Arena, Tirana)