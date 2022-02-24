Europa League round of 16 draw: All you need to know

When is the Europa League last 16 draw?

The UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 25 February 2022. The ceremony begins at 12:00 CET.

Where can I watch the Europa League last 16 draw?

The live stream will appear on this link.

Which teams are in the Europa League last 16 draw?

The draw features 16 teams:

Eight group winners from the UEFA Europa League group stage (seeded teams).

Eight winners from the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs (unseeded teams).

Seeded teams

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Leverkusen (GER)

Lyon (FRA)

Monaco (FRA)

Spartak Moskva (RUS)

West Ham (ENG)

Unseeded teams

Atalanta (ITA)

Barcelona (ESP)

Betis (ESP)

Braga (POR)

﻿Leipzig (GER)

Porto (POR)

Rangers (SCO)

Sevilla (ESP)

Can teams from the same country face each other in Europa League last 16?

No side can face another team from the same national association.

Is the Europa League last 16 over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs, with seeded teams (the UEFA Europa League group winners) at home in the second legs.

The first legs are scheduled for 10 March, though Porto and Betis will play the first legs at home on Wednesday 9 March (kick-off 18:45 CET) to avoid a clash with Braga and Sevilla, repectively. The second legs take place on 17 March.

What happens next?

The eight winners of the round of 16 qualify for the quarter-finals.