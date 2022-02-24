Europa Conference League round of 16 draw: All you need to know

When is the Europa Conference League last 16 draw?

The UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 25 February 2022. The ceremony begins at 13:00 CET.

Where can I watch the Europa Conference League last 16 draw?

The live stream will appear on this link.

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League last 16 draw?

The draw features 16 teams:

Eight winners from the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage (seeded teams).

Eight winners from the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (unseeded teams).

Seeded teams

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Basel (SUI)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Gent (BEL)

LASK (AUT)

Rennes (FRA)

Roma (ITA)

Unseeded teams

﻿﻿﻿Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Leicester City (ENG)

Marseille (FRA)

PAOK (GRE)

Partizan (SRB)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Vitesse (NED)

Can teams from the same country face each other in Europa Conference League last 16?

No side can face another team from the same national association.

Is the Europa Conference League last 16 over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs, with seeded teams at home in the second legs.

When is the Europa Conference League round of 16?

The first legs are scheduled for 10 March, with the second legs a week later.

What happens next?

The eight winners of the round of 16 qualify for the quarter-finals.