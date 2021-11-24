Champions League possible line-ups and team news
Wednesday 24 November 2021
Article summary
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts Wednesday's line-ups.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League group stage games.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.Play Fantasy Football
Wednesday 24 November
Man. City vs Paris
Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Out: De Bruyne (illness), Torres (foot)
Doubtful: Grealish (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none
Paris: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Gueye, Paredes, Herrera; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar
Out: Draxler (thigh), Letellier (thigh)
Doubtful: Kimpembe (hamstring), Mbappé (illness), Ramos (calf), Verratti (thigh), Wijnaldum (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none
Club Brugge vs Leipzig
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Sowah, Balanta, Rits, Lang; Vanaken; De Ketelaere
Out: Izquierdo (unspecifiied)
Doubtful: Vormer (Achilles)
Misses next match if booked: none
Leipzig: Martinez; Simakan, Gvardiol, Orbán; Mukiele, Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño; Nkunku, Forsberg; Silva
Out: Adams (suspended), Gulácsi (illness), Halstenberg (knee), Olmo (muscle), Poulsen (calf), Saracchi (knee)
Doubtful: Haidara (ankle), Laimer (thigh), Simakan (cold), Szoboszlai (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Simakan
Atlético de Madrid vs AC Milan
Atlético: Oblak; Carrasco, Savić, Giménez, Hermoso, Vrsaljko; Koke, Llorente, Lemar; Griezmann, Suárez
Out: Felipe (suspended), João Félix (calf), Trippier (shoulder)
Doubtful: Šaponjić (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Suárez
Milan: Tătărușanu; Kalulu, Romagnoli, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz, Leão; Ibrahimović
Out: Maignan (wrist), Rebić (ankle), Plizzari (knee), Messias (thigh), Tomori (hip)
Misses next match if booked: Tomori
Liverpool vs Porto
Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Minamino, Mané
Out: Elliot (ankle), Firmino (hamstring), Gomez (calf), Jones (eye)
Doubtful: Jota (knock), Keïta (hamstring), Milner (hamstring), Origi (illness), Robertson (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Milner
Porto: Diogo Costa; Wendell, Mbemba, Pepe, João Mário; Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Luis Díaz, Otávio; Taremi, Evanilson
Out: Marcano (foot)
Doubtful: Pepe (leg)
Misses next match if booked: Uribe, Vítor Ferreira
Beşiktaş vs Ajax
Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu; Rosier, Vida, Montero, Umut Meraş; Hutchinson, Pjanić, Ghezzal, Alex Teixeira, Nkoudou; Larin
Out: N'Sakala (unspecified), Souza (suspended)
Doubtful: Rıdvan Yılmaz (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none
Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Berghuis, Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić
Out: Edson Alvárez (suspended), Klaiber (knee), Kudus (rib), Stekelenburg (groin)
Misses next match if booked: Timber
Sporting CP vs Dortmund
Sporting: Adán: Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Nunes, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves
Out: Jovane (knee), Vinagre (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Feddal
Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Pongračić, Guerreiro; Witsel, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Hazard; Malen
Out: Dahoud (knee), Haaland (hip), Hummels (suspended), Morey (knee), Reyna (thigh), Schmelzer (knee), Wolf (thigh)
Doubtful: Moukoko (eye), Schulz (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozović, Vidal, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez
Out: De Vrij (thigh), Alexis Sánchez (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none
Shakhtar: Trubin; Dodô, Marlon, Bondar, Matviyenko; Maycon, Marcos Antônio; Tetê, Pedrinho, Mudryk; Fernando
Out: Dentinho (released), Júnior Moraes (knee), Traoré (knee) Ismaily (unspecified), Alan Patrick (unspecified), Sudakov (unspecified)
Doubtful: Stepanenko (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none
Sheriff vs Real Madrid
Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Bruno; Castañeda
Out: Kyabou (muscular)
Doubtful: Yakhshiboev (musclular), Yansane (musclular)
Misses next match if booked: Addo, Dulanto
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Lucas Vázquez, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Bale (knee), Ceballos (ankle), Hazard (gastroenteritis), Valverde (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: Casemiro