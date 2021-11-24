Champions League possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League group stage games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.



Wednesday 24 November

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Out: De Bruyne (illness), Torres (foot)

Doubtful: Grealish (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: none

Paris: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Gueye, Paredes, Herrera; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

Out: Draxler (thigh), Letellier (thigh)

Doubtful: Kimpembe (hamstring), Mbappé (illness), Ramos (calf), Verratti (thigh), Wijnaldum (knee)

Misses next match if booked: none

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Sowah, Balanta, Rits, Lang; Vanaken; De Ketelaere

Out: Izquierdo (unspecifiied)

Doubtful: Vormer (Achilles)

Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig: Martinez; Simakan, Gvardiol, Orbán; Mukiele, Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño; Nkunku, Forsberg; Silva

Out: Adams (suspended), Gulácsi (illness), Halstenberg (knee), Olmo (muscle), Poulsen (calf), Saracchi (knee)

Doubtful: Haidara (ankle), Laimer (thigh), Simakan (cold), Szoboszlai (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: Simakan

Atlético: Oblak; Carrasco, Savić, Giménez, Hermoso, Vrsaljko; Koke, Llorente, Lemar; Griezmann, Suárez

Out: Felipe (suspended), João Félix (calf), Trippier (shoulder)

Doubtful: Šaponjić (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Suárez

Milan: Tătărușanu; Kalulu, Romagnoli, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz, Leão; Ibrahimović

Out: Maignan (wrist), Rebić (ankle), Plizzari (knee), Messias (thigh), Tomori (hip)

Misses next match if booked: Tomori

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Minamino, Mané

Out: Elliot (ankle), Firmino (hamstring), Gomez (calf), Jones (eye)

Doubtful: Jota (knock), Keïta (hamstring), Milner (hamstring), Origi (illness), Robertson (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Milner

Porto: Diogo Costa; Wendell, Mbemba, Pepe, João Mário; Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Luis Díaz, Otávio; Taremi, Evanilson

Out: Marcano (foot)

Doubtful: Pepe (leg)﻿

Misses next match if booked: Uribe, Vítor Ferreira

Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu; Rosier, Vida, Montero, Umut Meraş; Hutchinson, Pjanić, Ghezzal, Alex Teixeira, Nkoudou; Larin

Out: ﻿N'Sakala (unspecified), Souza (suspended)

Doubtful: Rıdvan Yılmaz (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: none

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Berghuis, Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić

Out: Edson Alvárez (suspended), Klaiber (knee), Kudus (rib), Stekelenburg (groin)

Misses next match if booked: Timber

Sporting: Adán: Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Nunes, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves

Out: Jovane (knee), Vinagre (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Feddal

Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Pongračić, Guerreiro; Witsel, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Hazard; Malen

Out: Dahoud (knee), Haaland (hip), Hummels (suspended), Morey (knee), Reyna (thigh), Schmelzer (knee), Wolf (thigh) ﻿

Doubtful: Moukoko (eye), Schulz (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: none

Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozović, Vidal, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez

Out: De Vrij (thigh), Alexis Sánchez (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar: Trubin; Dodô, Marlon, Bondar, Matviyenko; Maycon, Marcos Antônio; Tetê, Pedrinho, Mudryk; Fernando

Out: Dentinho (released), Júnior Moraes (knee), Traoré (knee) Ismaily (unspecified), Alan Patrick (unspecified), Sudakov (unspecified)

Doubtful: Stepanenko (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: none

Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Bruno; Castañeda

Out: Kyabou (muscular)

Doubtful: Yakhshiboev (musclular), Yansane (musclular)

Misses next match if booked: Addo, Dulanto

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Lucas Vázquez, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Bale (knee), Ceballos (ankle), Hazard (gastroenteritis), Valverde (match fitness)﻿

Misses next match if booked: Casemiro