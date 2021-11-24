UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League possible line-ups and team news

Wednesday 24 November 2021

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts Wednesday's line-ups.

Sergio Ramos in training with Paris
Sergio Ramos in training with Paris Icon Sport via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League group stage games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.

Wednesday 24 November

Man. City vs Paris

Highlights: Paris 2-0 Man. City
Highlights: Paris 2-0 Man. City

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, João Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Out: De Bruyne (illness), Torres (foot)
Doubtful: Grealish (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none

Paris: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Gueye, Paredes, Herrera; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar
Out: Draxler (thigh), Letellier (thigh)
Doubtful: Kimpembe (hamstring), Mbappé (illness), Ramos (calf), Verratti (thigh), Wijnaldum (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none

Club Brugge vs Leipzig

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Sowah, Balanta, Rits, Lang; Vanaken; De Ketelaere
Out: Izquierdo (unspecifiied)
Doubtful: Vormer (Achilles)
Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig: Martinez; Simakan, Gvardiol, Orbán; Mukiele, Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño; Nkunku, Forsberg; Silva
Out: Adams (suspended), Gulácsi (illness), Halstenberg (knee), Olmo (muscle), Poulsen (calf), Saracchi (knee)
Doubtful: Haidara (ankle), Laimer (thigh), Simakan (cold), Szoboszlai (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Simakan

Atlético de Madrid vs AC Milan

Highlights: Milan 1-2 Atlético
Highlights: Milan 1-2 Atlético

Atlético: Oblak; Carrasco, Savić, Giménez, Hermoso, Vrsaljko; Koke, Llorente, Lemar; Griezmann, Suárez
Out: Felipe (suspended), João Félix (calf), Trippier (shoulder)
Doubtful: Šaponjić (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Kondogbia, Suárez

Milan: Tătărușanu; Kalulu, Romagnoli, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz, Leão; Ibrahimović
Out: Maignan (wrist), Rebić (ankle), Plizzari (knee), Messias (thigh), Tomori (hip)
Misses next match if booked: Tomori

Liverpool vs Porto

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Minamino, Mané
Out: Elliot (ankle), Firmino (hamstring), Gomez (calf), Jones (eye)
Doubtful: Jota (knock), Keïta (hamstring), Milner (hamstring), Origi (illness), Robertson (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Milner

Porto: Diogo Costa; Wendell, Mbemba, Pepe, João Mário; Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Luis Díaz, Otávio; Taremi, Evanilson
Out: Marcano (foot)
Doubtful: Pepe (leg)﻿
Misses next match if booked: Uribe, Vítor Ferreira

Beşiktaş vs Ajax

Highlights: Ajax 2-0 Beşiktaş
Highlights: Ajax 2-0 Beşiktaş

Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu; Rosier, Vida, Montero, Umut Meraş; Hutchinson, Pjanić, Ghezzal, Alex Teixeira, Nkoudou; Larin
Out: ﻿N'Sakala (unspecified), Souza (suspended)
Doubtful: Rıdvan Yılmaz (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Berghuis, Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić
Out: Edson Alvárez (suspended), Klaiber (knee), Kudus (rib), Stekelenburg (groin)
Misses next match if booked: Timber

Sporting CP vs Dortmund

Sporting: Adán: Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Nunes, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves
Out: Jovane (knee), Vinagre (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Feddal

Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Pongračić, Guerreiro; Witsel, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Hazard; Malen
Out: Dahoud (knee), Haaland (hip), Hummels (suspended), Morey (knee), Reyna (thigh), Schmelzer (knee), Wolf (thigh) ﻿
Doubtful: Moukoko (eye), Schulz (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter
Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter

Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozović, Vidal, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez
Out: De Vrij (thigh), Alexis Sánchez (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar: Trubin; Dodô, Marlon, Bondar, Matviyenko; Maycon, Marcos Antônio; Tetê, Pedrinho, Mudryk; Fernando
Out: Dentinho (released), Júnior Moraes (knee), Traoré (knee) Ismaily (unspecified), Alan Patrick (unspecified), Sudakov (unspecified)
Doubtful: Stepanenko (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none

Sheriff vs Real Madrid

Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Bruno; Castañeda
Out: Kyabou (muscular)
Doubtful: Yakhshiboev (musclular), Yansane (musclular)
Misses next match if booked: Addo, Dulanto

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Lucas Vázquez, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Bale (knee), Ceballos (ankle), Hazard (gastroenteritis), Valverde (match fitness)﻿
Misses next match if booked: Casemiro

Wednesday 24 November 2021
Fantasy Football: all the details