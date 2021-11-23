Tuesday round-up: United and Chelsea qualify

Manchester United and Chelsea became the latest sides to seal their places in the knockout stage, but Barcelona and Salzburg could not follow suit as they stuttered on Tuesday.

Group E

Xavi Hernández's first Champions League match as a coach ended in frustration as third-placed Benfica stayed two points behind Barcelona. Teenage winger Yusuf Demir rattled the crossbar shortly before the interval in an absorbing encounter, and only a superb Marc-André ter Stegen save prevented Roman Yaremchuk's header from putting the visitors ahead. Haris Seferović then missed a glorious chance in added time as both sides came agonisingly close to a winner in a frantic finale.

Key stat: Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 13 home matches against Portuguese teams in UEFA club competitions, winning 11 of them.

A spectacular 14th-minute bicycle kick from Robert Lewandowski set the German side on course for a fifth win as they sealed top spot in the group. Kingsley Coman doubled the lead before the break and the writing was on the wall for a Dynamo side fighting for Champions League survival. The Ukrainian titleholders battled back gamely, though, with substitute Denys Garmash halving the deficit. They came close to an equaliser too, but an understrength Bayern just about held on.

Key stat: Lewandowski is the first player to score in nine successive Champions League matches twice, with both runs coming since the start of 2019/20.

Group F

United sealed their ticket to the last 16 in Michael Carrick's first match as interim manager. David de Gea made two fine saves from Manu Trigueros to keep the visitors level and they made the most by striking twice in the final 12 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo coolly lobbed United in front after Fred had won possession before Jadon Sancho rifled in his first for the club off the bar.

Key stat: United kept a clean sheet for just the second time in 16 UEFA Champions League matches.

Atalanta must beat Villarreal on Matchday 6 to qualify after twice giving up a lead then coming back to draw in Berne. Jordan Siebatcheu cancelled out Duván Zapata's opener and the hosts turned the game around when Vincent Sierro and Silvan Hefti struck after José Luis Palomino had restored the visitors' lead. The Swiss side looked like they would hang on, but a superb free-kick from Luis Muriel meant the points were shared.

Key stat: Atalanta have now given up leads six times in their five group fixtures, having scored first in each encounter.

Group G

Another goal from the prolific Jonathan David gave LOSC a first home win in the Champions League in 15 years and lifted them top of a congested section. Salzburg would have qualified with a win, but instead David settled a scrappy game from close range following Burak Yılmaz's mazy run to set up an epic group conclusion.

Key stat: David has now scored eight of LOSC's last ten goals and 11 of their last 15 in all competitions.

Sevilla moved off the bottom of the group after Joan Jordán's first Champions League goal set up victory. Jordán headed in a delightful Ivan Rakitić cross from close range in the 13th minute and Wolfsburg could not reply. Lukas Nmecha had an effort tipped onto the crossbar, but that was as close as the German visitors came, with Sevilla on top throughout and clinching victory right at the end thanks to Rafa Mir's tap-in.

Key stat: Sevilla ended a six-match winless run in the competition.

Group H

Yaroslav Rakitskyy's added-time penalty earned Zenit a draw in Sweden and ensured the Russian club safe passage into the Europa League play-offs. Søren Rieks had put Malmö in front with a first-half strike, ending the club's 388-minute wait for a goal in this season's competition, and Johan Dahlin's save from an Artem Dzyuba penalty shortly after the break gave Malmö hope of securing three points. However, despite Dmitrii Chistiakov being sent off for two yellow cards, Rakitskyy came up with the leveller following Rieks' foul on Dzyuba.

Key stat: Rieks is the first player to score for Malmö in the group stage since Markus Rosenberg against Shakhtar Donetsk in October 2015.

Chelsea leapfrogged Juventus at the summit with an impressive display. Needing only a draw to progress, the Blues took the lead when Trevoh Chalobah, on his first Champions League start, drilled in a fine half-volley from close range following Hakim Ziyech's corner. Thomas Tuchel's side then hit two goals in the space of three devastating minutes just before the hour, with Reece James rifling a powerful strike in from a tight angle and Callum Hudson-Odoi side-footing home from close range. Substitute Timo Werner rounded off the scoring with a fourth in added time.

Key stat: The defeat was the heaviest Juventus have ever suffered in the UEFA Champions League.

