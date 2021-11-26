2022 World Cup play-off draw: Scotland vs Ukraine, Wales vs Austria, Portugal vs Turkey
Friday 26 November 2021
The 12 nations have learned their paths to Qatar after the play-off semi-final and finals draws.
Scotland-Ukraine, Wales-Austria, Portugal-Turkey and Italy-North Macedonia are among the play-off semi-final ties after 12 nations found out their route to the 2022 FIFA World Cup during the draw in Zurich, Switzerland.
Wales could host Scotland in the play-off finals after both were drawn into Path A, while European champions Italy face a trip to Portugal or Turkey in the Path C decider if they can overcome North Macedonia.Play-off fixtures
Draw in full
Semi-finals – Thursday 24 March 2022
Path A
Scotland vs Ukraine (20:45 CET)
Wales vs Austria (20:45 CET)
Path B
Russia vs Poland (18:00 CET)
Sweden vs Czech Republic (20:45 CET)
Path C
Italy vs North Macedonia (20:45 CET)
Portugal vs Turkey (20:45 CET)
Finals – Tuesday 29 March 2022
Path A
Wales / Austria vs Scotland / Ukraine (20:45 CET)
Path B
Russia / Poland vs Sweden / Czech Republic (20:45 CET)
Path C
Portugal / Turkey vs Italy / North Macedonia (20:45 CET)
2022 FIFA World Cup
The 22nd finals in Qatar will be the first World Cup not held in May, June or July; the tournament is instead scheduled for a reduced timeframe between 21 November and 18 December. The final draw is expected to be held in April 2022.