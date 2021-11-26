2022 World Cup play-off draw: Scotland vs Ukraine, Wales vs Austria, Portugal vs Turkey

Scotland-Ukraine, Wales-Austria, Portugal-Turkey and Italy-North Macedonia are among the play-off semi-final ties after 12 nations found out their route to the 2022 FIFA World Cup during the draw in Zurich, Switzerland.

Wales could host Scotland in the play-off finals after both were drawn into Path A, while European champions Italy face a trip to Portugal or Turkey in the Path C decider if they can overcome North Macedonia.

Draw in full

Semi-finals – Thursday 24 March 2022



Path A

Scotland vs Ukraine (20:45 CET)

Wales vs Austria (20:45 CET)

Path B

Russia vs Poland (18:00 CET)

Sweden vs Czech Republic (20:45 CET)



Path C

Italy vs North Macedonia (20:45 CET)

Portugal vs Turkey (20:45 CET)

Finals – Tuesday 29 March 2022



Path A

Wales / Austria vs Scotland / Ukraine (20:45 CET)

Path B

Russia / Poland vs Sweden / Czech Republic (20:45 CET)

Path C

Portugal / Turkey vs Italy / North Macedonia (20:45 CET)