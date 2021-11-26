UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022 World Cup play-off draw: Scotland vs Ukraine, Wales vs Austria, Portugal vs Turkey

Friday 26 November 2021

The 12 nations have learned their paths to Qatar after the play-off semi-final and finals draws.

Scotland-Ukraine, Wales-Austria, Portugal-Turkey and Italy-North Macedonia are among the play-off semi-final ties after 12 nations found out their route to the 2022 FIFA World Cup during the draw in Zurich, Switzerland.

Wales could host Scotland in the play-off finals after both were drawn into Path A, while European champions Italy face a trip to Portugal or Turkey in the Path C decider if they can overcome North Macedonia.

Play-off fixtures

Draw in full

Semi-finals – Thursday 24 March 2022

Path A

Scotland vs Ukraine (20:45 CET)
Wales vs Austria (20:45 CET)

Path B

Russia vs Poland (18:00 CET)
Sweden vs Czech Republic (20:45 CET)

Path C

Italy vs North Macedonia (20:45 CET)
Portugal vs Turkey (20:45 CET)

Finals – Tuesday 29 March 2022

Path A 

Wales / Austria vs Scotland / Ukraine (20:45 CET)

Path B

Russia / Poland vs Sweden / Czech Republic (20:45 CET)

Path C

Portugal / Turkey vs Italy / North Macedonia (20:45 CET)

2022 FIFA World Cup

The 22nd finals in Qatar will be the first World Cup not held in May, June or July; the tournament is instead scheduled for a reduced timeframe between 21 November and 18 December. The final draw is expected to be held in April 2022.

