Where to watch UEFA Futsal EURO 2022: TV, streaming

Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting UEFA Futsal EURO 2022. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.

Rights holders

All broadcasters in participating countries (shown below in upper case ITALICS) are expected to show their own team's matches and the final live on TV.

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.

All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

UEFA.tv

Selected matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.

Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.

Official broadcast partners (subject to update)

Europe

Albania: RTSH

Andorra: TVE, RNE, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER

Armenia: Armenia Public TV

Austria: ORF

AZERBAIJAN: Ictimai

Belarus: BTRC

Belgium: RTBF, VRT

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: BHRT

Bulgaria: BNT

CROATIA: HRT

Cyprus: CyBC

Czech Republic: CT

Denmark: DKDR, TV2

Estonia: ERR

Faroe Islands: DKDR, TV2

FINLAND: YLE

GEORGIA: GPB

Germany: ARD

Greece: ERT

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel: KAN/Charlton, IPBC

ITALY: RAI

KAZAKHSTAN: Kazakhstan TV

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: LTV

Liechtenstein: SRG

Lithuania: LRT

Luxembourg: RTBF, VRT

Malta: PBS

Moldova: TRM

Montenegro: RTCG

NETHERLANDS: NOS

North Macedonia: MKRTV

Norway: NRK, TV2 Norway

POLAND: TVP

PORTUGAL: RTP

Republic of Ireland: RTE, TV4

Romania: TVR

RUSSIA: Match TV

San Marino: RAI

SERBIA: RTS

SLOVAKIA: RTVS﻿

SLOVENIA: RTVSLO

SPAIN: TVE, RNE, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER

Sweden: SVT, TV4

Switzerland: SRG

Turkey: TRT

UK: BBC

UKRAINE:﻿ PBC

Vatican City: RAI

Asia & Pacific

PR China: Super Sports, CMG

Middle East/North Africa (Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen): beIN Sports

Americas

Latin America (Argentina, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guyana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela): ESPN Latin America

United States: ESPN/Univision

All information subject to change.