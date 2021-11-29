The best comebacks in UEFA Champions League history?

The UEFA Champions League is the greatest competition in club football, and offers drama at a whole different level. Want proof? As we mark 30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling, decide which of these six comebacks was the most extraordinary.

The Miracle of Istanbul, 2004/05

AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens)

25/05/2005, final

Paolo Maldini's first-minute volley was the earliest goal in a European Cup final, and Milan appeared to have secured their seventh European Cup by half-time, Andriy Shevchenko and Kaká both laying on goals for Hernán Crespo. However, Liverpool rallied in an astonishing seven-minute spell between 54 and 60 minutes, Steven Gerrard and midfield partner Xabi Alonso striking either side of Vladimír Šmicer’s finish, and Jerzy Dudek made two saves as they ultimately won the final on penalties.

"Three-nil down at half-time and I thought I was going to be in tears at the final whistle but every one of us deserved this," said captain Gerrard. "This is the best feeling of my life." Team-mate Jamie Carragher added: "That must be one of the greatest cup finals." Hard to disagree.

Barcelona stun Paris, 2016/17

Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Barcelona

Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain

08/03/2017, round of 16 second leg

In 2016/17, Barcelona became the first team to fight back from four goals down to win a UEFA Champions League tie; this was only the fourth time it had been done in any UEFA club competition tie, a feat so special the match was given a name: La Remontada (The Comeback).

If Paris's demolition of Luis Enrique's men in France had been a shock, the Barça recovery was simply astonishing, Sergi Roberto striking deep in added time to decide the contest. "I told him: 'Get into the box! You're going to score!'" Neymar, who subsequently joined Paris, recalled. Sergi Roberto added: "I didn't know if I was dreaming. I have never known a noise like that."

Liverpool steal Barcelona's thunder, 2018/19

Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

07/05/2019, semi-final second leg

Anfield has witnessed some fine European nights, but few can rival this sensational effort. Barcelona had one foot in the final after Lionel Messi's first-leg double – his second strike a brilliant free-kick and his 600th Barça goal. However, it was not to be the biggest talking point of the tie.

Liverpool sent out a depleted line-up in the return, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino missing, but Divock Origi's early goal gave them hope. The Belgian later rounded off a pulsating triumph after a Georginio Wijnaldum double. "The belief in the changing room is incredible," said captain Jordan Henderson. "We knew we could pull something off."

'Fergie time' winner against Bayern, 1998/99

Manchester United 2-1 Bayern

26/05/1999, final

Bayern seized control early on through Mario Basler's free-kick but were unable to turn dominance into more goals, Carsten Jancker's acrobatic effort crashing off the crossbar late on. Sir Alex Ferguson brought on Ole Gunnar Solskjær with less than ten minutes left, prompting a stunning change of fortunes. Teddy Sheringham equalised in the 91st minute, and two minutes later flicked on David Beckham’s corner for Solskjær to prod into the roof of the net.

"Football, bloody hell" was Sir Alex's famous response, while Solskjær said: "When Teddy scored, I can only remember shouting for joy. I was thrilled to get to play an extra 30 minutes in a Champions League final. Obviously that didn't happen and I only have myself to blame."

Deportivo leave Milan dumbstruck, 2003/04

AC Milan 4-1 Deportivo La Coruña

Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 AC Milan

07/04/2004, quarter-final second leg

"Miracles often happen, things you might not rationally expect," said Deportivo coach Javier Irureta, holding on to faint hope ahead of the return leg, the Spanish outfit having been well beaten despite scoring first at San Siro.

Remarkably, though, his troops led on aggregate by half-time in the return, Walter Pandiani, Juan Carlos Valerón and Alberto Luque making it 3-0 – before substitute Fran González added a fourth. Having prayed for success, Irureta later honoured a promise by taking the pilgrim trail to Santiago de Compostela at the end of the season.

Monaco send Real Madrid reeling, 2003/04

Real Madrid 4-2 Monaco

Monaco 3-1 Real Madrid

04/04/2004, quarter-final second leg

Real Madrid loanee Fernando Morientes's 83rd-minute goal in a torrid first leg proved crucial for unfancied Monaco, with coach Didier Deschamps adamant that all hope was not lost as the focus switched to the Stade Louis II: "If I thought that, I'd be better off staying home."

Monaco even fell a goal behind at home, but Ludovic Giuly levelled, Morientes headed a second and Giuly made it 3-1. The eventual away-goals victory might still have evaporated had Raúl González not fired a late chance over the bar. Morientes, meanwhile, was not sure whether to celebrate. "I'm very happy about Monaco's win of course," he said. "But I have friends in Madrid who must be going through a difficult time."