Meet the UEFA Futsal Champions League final four

The 2021/22 UEFA Futsal Champions League finalists are now set, with holders Sporting CP to be joined by neighbours and 2009/10 winners Benfica, three-time victors Barça and Russian club Tyumen, who have reached the last four for just the second time.

The knockout finals will be played on 28 or 29 April and 30 April or 1 May, at Arena Riga, Latvia. UEFA.com gives you the lowdown on the contenders.

Barça's three titles

Road to the finals: Main round Group 3 winners (W5-1 vs Viten Orsha, W9-2 vs Levante, W7-1 vs Kauno Žalgiris), Elite round Group C winners (W8-2 vs Dobovec, W8-4 vs Halle-Gooik, W3-1 vs Plzeň)

Top scorers: Ferrao, Sergio Lozano, Pito, Matheus Rodrigues 6

Previous best: winners (2012, 2014, 2020)

2020/21: runners-up (L3-4 vs Sporting CP)

In brief: In the finals for the ninth time in as many entries over the course of 11 seasons, equalling Kairat Almaty's record.

Final tournament appearances:

2021: runners-up (L3-4 vs Sporting CP, Zadar)

2020: winners, hosts (W2-1 vs Murcia, Barcelona)

2019: third place

2018: third place, co-hosts

2015: runners-up (L2-3 vs Kairat, Lisbon)

2014: winners (W5-2aet vs FC Dynamo, Baku)

2013: third place

2012: winners, hosts (W3-1 vs FC Dynamo, Lleida)

SL Benfica

Road to the finals: Main round Group 1 winners (W2-1 vs Halle-Gooik, W5-1 vs Sinara Ekaterinburg, W10-1 vs Lučenec), Elite round Group D winners (W8-3 vs Haladás, W4-0 vs Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk, W3-2 vs Levante)

Top scorers: Ivan Chishkala, Afonso Jesus, Hossein Tayebi 4

Previous best: winners (2010)

2020/21: quarter-finals (L2-6aet vs Kairat Almaty)

In brief: Aiming to join Portuguese rivals Sporting on two titles.

Final tournament/two-legged final appearances:

2021: quarter-finals

2016: third place

2011: fourth place

2010: winners, hosts (W3-2aet vs Inter FS, Lisbon)

2004: runners-up (L5-7agg vs Inter FS, two legs)

2021 final highights: Barça 3-4 Sporting CP

Road to the final: Main round Group 2 winners (W4-3 vs ACCS, W8-1 vs Atyrau, W6-1 vs Dobovec), Elite round Group B winners (W3-1 vs Olmissum, W8-2 vs Hovocubo, D1-1 vs Sinara Ekaterinburg)

Top scorer: Diego Cavinato 9

Previous best: winners (2019, 2021)

2020/21: winners (W4-3 vs Barça)

In brief: Won the rebranded UEFA Futsal Champions League in two of its first three seasons with a squad containing several players who won UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 and the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup with Portugal.

Final tournament appearances

2021: winners (W4-3 vs Barça, Zadar)

2019: winners (W2-1 vs Kairat, Almaty)

2018: runners-up (L2-5 vs Inter FS, Zaragoza)

2017: runners-up (L0-7 vs Inter FS, Almaty)

2015: third place, hosts

2012: fourth place

2011: runners-up (L2-5 vs Montesilvano, Almaty)

2002: semi-finalists, hosts

MFK Tyumen

Road to the final: Main round Group 4 third place (W3-2 vs Pesaro, D3-3 vs Kairat Almaty, L0-1 vs Plzeň), Elite round Group A winners (W5-2 vs ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, W3-2 vs Viten Orsha, W3-2 vs Kairat Almaty)

Top scorers: Artem Antoshkin, Bruno Taffy 4

Previous best: fourth place (2020)

2020/21: N/A

In brief: Have reached the final four in both European entries: 2019/20 and now 2021/22.

Final tournament appearances:

2020: fourth place

The final tournament had four teams from 2006/07 to 2019/20 and eight teams in 2001/02 and 2020/21. A two-legged final was played from 2002/03 to 2005/06, with two-legged semi-finals held in the last of those four seasons.