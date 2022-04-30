Meet the UEFA Futsal Champions League finalists: Barça vs Sporting CP
Saturday 30 April 2022
It is a rematch of a thrilling final from last year as once again Barça meet Sporting CP for the title on Sunday.
Barça will take on Sporting CP in Sunday's UEFA Futsal Champions League final at Arena Riga, a rematch of the decider from 12 months ago in Zadar.
Finals schedule: Matches at Arena Riga
Friday 29 April:
Semi-finals
ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 2-6 Sporting CP
Benfica 4-5 Barça (aet)
Sunday 1 May:
Third-place play-off
ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 vs Benfica (14:00 CET)
Final
Barça vs Sporting CP (17:00 CET)
Local time in Riga is 1 hour ahead of CET
- Sporting beat Barça 4-3 in a thrilling 2021 final in Zadar after trailing 2-0, but the Blaugrana won 5-3 in the 2015 semi-final in Lisbon and 5-1 in the 2012 semi-final in Lleida.
Barça
Road to the finals
Main round Group 3 winners (W5-1 vs Viten Orsha, W9-2 vs Levante, W7-1 vs Kauno Žalgiris),
Elite round Group C winners (W8-2 vs Dobovec, W8-4 vs Halle-Gooik, W3-1 vs Plzeň)
Semi-final: W5-4aet vs Benfica
Top scorers: Ferrao 7
Previous best: winners (2012, 2014, 2020)
2020/21: runners-up (L3-4 vs Sporting CP)
In brief: In their sixth final in 11 seasons.
Previous finals
2021: L3-4 vs Sporting CP, Zadar
2020: W2-1 vs Murcia, Barcelona
2015: L2-3 vs Kairat, Lisbon
2014: W5-2aet vs FC Dynamo, Baku
2012: W3-1 vs FC Dynamo, Lleida
Sporting CP
Road to the final
Main round Group 2 winners (W4-3 vs ACCS, W8-1 vs Atyrau, W6-1 vs Dobovec)
Elite round Group B winners (W3-1 vs Olmissum, W8-2 vs Hovocubo, D1-1 vs Sinara Ekaterinburg)
Semi-final: W6-2 vs ACCS
Top scorer: Diego Cavinato 10
Previous best: winners (2019, 2021)
2020/21: winners (W4-3 vs Barça)
In brief: Won the rebranded UEFA Futsal Champions League in two of its first three seasons with a squad containing several players who won UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 and the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup with Portugal.
Previous finals
2021: W4-3 vs Barça, Zadar
2019: W2-1 vs Kairat, Almaty
2018: L2-5 vs Inter FS, Zaragoza
2017: L0-7 vs Inter FS, Almaty
2011: L2-5 vs Montesilvano, Almaty
The final tournament had four teams from 2006/07 to 2019/20 and eight teams in 2001/02 and 2020/21. A two-legged final was played from 2002/03 to 2005/06, with two-legged semi-finals held in the last of those four seasons.