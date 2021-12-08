Müller becomes eighth player to 50 Champions League goals
Wednesday 8 December 2021
Thomas Müller has become the latest player to reach a half-century; UEFA.com breaks down the numbers behind his landmark.
Bayern München icon Thomas Müller is the newest member of the UEFA Champions League 50-goal club after reaching his half-century in the German side's group stage match against Barcelona – his favourite European opponents.
Though the 32-year-old is joint-seventh on the all-time list in the competition, he is the highest-ranked player to score all his goals for one club. Lionel Messi had scored all 120 of his Champions League goals for Barcelona before moving to Paris this summer and breaking his streak on Matchday 2.
Müller's first goal in the competition came in Bayern's famous 7-1 round of 16 success against Sporting CP in the 2008/09 round of 16 – UEFA.com pores over the numbers as he reaches his half-century more than 12 years later.
Who he scored them against
8 Barcelona
5 Arsenal
3 CSKA Moskva, Juventus, Olympiacos
2 Beşiktaş, Maccabi Haifa, Manchester City, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk
1 Atlético de Madrid, Basel, BATE Borisov, Benfica, Celtic, CFR Cluj, Chelsea, Crvena zvezda, Internazionale, LOSC Lille, Manchester United, Porto, Paris Saint-Germain, PSV Eindhoven, Rostov, Sporting CP, Tottenham, Valencia
How he scored them
34 Right foot
9 Left foot
7 Header
Types of goals
42 Open play
8 Penalties
When he scored them
23 First half
27 Second half
Home or away?
30 Home
20 Away
Goals in a game
2 Seven times
1 Thirty-six times
Which stage he scored them
26 Group stage
12 Round of 16
7 Quarter-finals
4 Semi-finals
1 Final
Season by season
8 2012/13
8 2015/16
7 2014/15
5 2013/14
4 2019/20
3 2010/11
3 2016/17
3 2017/18
2 2009/10
2 2011/12
2 2020/21
1 2008/09
2 2021/22