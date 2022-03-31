UEFA Champions League: Who can play who, head-to-head records

UEFA.com runs through all the possible fixtures between now and the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final in Saint-Denis on Saturday 28 May.

Check out the head-to-head records of the teams still in contention, with previous results including UEFA club competition games only. Domestic meetings between teams from the same nation are not represented.



Who's still in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League?

Atlético (ESP), Bayern (GER), Benfica (POR), Chelsea (ENG), Liverpool (ENG), Man. City (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Villarreal (ESP)

Every Atlético goal so far

Quarter-finals

Manchester City N/A

Semi-finals

Chelsea P9 W2 D3 L4 F11 A14

Real Madrid P10 W3 D2 L5 F11 A16

Final

Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F5 A13

Benfica P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3

﻿Liverpool P8 W3 D2 L3 F10 A11

Villarreal N/A

Quarter-finals

Villarreal P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1

Semi-finals

Benfica P12 W9 D3 L0 F35 A9

Liverpool P7 W1 D4 L2 F7 A8

Final

Atlético P8 W4 D2 L2 F13 A5

﻿Chelsea P6 W3 D2 L1 F15 A10

﻿Manchester City P6 W3 D0 L3 F10 A9

Real Madrid P26 W11 D3 L12 F39 A41

Liverpool vs Benfica: 2006 highlights

Quarter-finals

Liverpool P10 W4 D0 L6 F11 A19

Semi-finals

Bayern P12 W0 D3 L9 F9 A35

Villarreal P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2

Final

Atlético P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3

Chelsea P3 W0 D0 L3 F5 A2

Manchester City N/A

Real Madrid P3 W2 D0 L1 F11 A6

Quarter-finals

Real Madrid P5 W3 D2 L0 F7 A3



Semi-finals

Atlético P9 W4 D3 L2 F14 A11

Manchester City P3 W3 D0 L0 F3 A0

Final

Bayern P6 W1 D2 L3 F10 A15

Benfica P3 W3 D0 L0 F2 A5

Liverpool P11 W3 D6 L2 F14 A12

Villarreal P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1

Quarter-finals

Benfica P10 W6 D0 L4 F19 A11

Round of 16 highlights: Bayern 1-3 Liverpool

Semi-finals

Bayern P7 W2 D4 L1 F8 A7

Villarreal P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A1

Final

Atlético P8 W3 D2 L3 F11 A10

Chelsea P11 W2 D6 L3 F12 A14

Manchester City P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1

Real Madrid P8 W3 D1 L4 F8 A10

Quarter-finals

Atlético N/A

Semi-finals

Chelsea P3 W0 D0 L3 F0 A3

Real Madrid P6 W2 D2 L2 F7 A7

Final

Bayern P6 W3 D0 L3 F9 A10

Benfica N/A

﻿Liverpool P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5

﻿Villarreal P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1



2021 semi-final highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid

Quarter-finals

Chelsea P5 W0 D2 L3 F3 A7

Semi-finals

Atlético P10 W5 D2 L3 F16 A11

Manchester City P6 W2 D2 L2 F7 A7

Final

Bayern P26 W12 D3 L11 F41 A39

Benfica P3 W1 D0 L2 F6 A11

﻿Liverpool P8 W4 D1 L3 F10 A8

﻿Villarreal N/A

Quarter-finals

Bayern P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5

Semi-finals

Benfica P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1

Liverpool P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A3

Final

Atlético N/A

Chelsea P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1

﻿Manchester City P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5

Real Madrid N/A

Champions League key dates

Quarter-finals

First legs: 5/6 April

Second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

Final

Saturday 28 May (Stade de France, Paris)