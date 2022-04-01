UEFA Champions League: Who can play who, head-to-head records
Friday 1 April 2022
Article summary
The remaining teams now know what lies between them and the Champions League title. Follow each team's potential run, plot the course to Saint-Denis and check out the head-to-head records.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com runs through all the possible fixtures between now and the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final in Saint-Denis on Saturday 28 May.
Check out the head-to-head records of the teams still in contention, with previous results including UEFA club competition games only. Domestic meetings between teams from the same nation are not represented.Bracket Predictor: Plot the road to the final
Who's still in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League?
Atlético (ESP), Bayern (GER), Benfica (POR), Chelsea (ENG), Liverpool (ENG), Man. City (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Villarreal (ESP)
Atlético vs ...
Quarter-finals
Manchester City N/A
Semi-finals
Chelsea P9 W2 D3 L4 F11 A14
Real Madrid P10 W3 D2 L5 F11 A16
Final
Bayern P8 W2 D2 L4 F5 A13
Benfica P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3
Liverpool P8 W3 D2 L3 F10 A11
Villarreal N/A
Bayern vs ...
Quarter-finals
Villarreal P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1
Semi-finals
Benfica P12 W9 D3 L0 F35 A9
Liverpool P7 W1 D4 L2 F7 A8
Final
Atlético P8 W4 D2 L2 F13 A5
Chelsea P6 W3 D2 L1 F15 A10
Manchester City P6 W3 D0 L3 F10 A9
Real Madrid P26 W11 D3 L12 F39 A41
Benfica vs ...
Quarter-finals
Liverpool P10 W4 D0 L6 F11 A19
Semi-finals
Bayern P12 W0 D3 L9 F9 A35
Villarreal P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2
Final
Atlético P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3
Chelsea P3 W0 D0 L3 F5 A2
Manchester City N/A
Real Madrid P3 W2 D0 L1 F11 A6
Chelsea vs ...
Quarter-finals
Real Madrid P5 W3 D2 L0 F7 A3
Semi-finals
Atlético P9 W4 D3 L2 F14 A11
Manchester City P3 W3 D0 L0 F3 A0
Final
Bayern P6 W1 D2 L3 F10 A15
Benfica P3 W3 D0 L0 F2 A5
Liverpool P11 W3 D6 L2 F14 A12
Villarreal P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1
Liverpool vs ...
Quarter-finals
Benfica P10 W6 D0 L4 F19 A11
Semi-finals
Bayern P7 W2 D4 L1 F8 A7
Villarreal P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A1
Final
Atlético P8 W3 D2 L3 F11 A10
Chelsea P11 W2 D6 L3 F12 A14
Manchester City P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1
Real Madrid P8 W3 D1 L4 F8 A10
Manchester City vs ...
Quarter-finals
Atlético N/A
Semi-finals
Chelsea P3 W0 D0 L3 F0 A3
Real Madrid P6 W2 D2 L2 F7 A7
Final
Bayern P6 W3 D0 L3 F9 A10
Benfica N/A
Liverpool P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5
Villarreal P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1
Real Madrid vs ...
Quarter-finals
Chelsea P5 W0 D2 L3 F3 A7
Semi-finals
Atlético P10 W5 D2 L3 F16 A11
Manchester City P6 W2 D2 L2 F7 A7
Final
Bayern P26 W12 D3 L11 F41 A39
Benfica P3 W1 D0 L2 F6 A11
Liverpool P8 W4 D1 L3 F10 A8
Villarreal N/A
Villarreal (ESP)
Quarter-finals
Bayern P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5
Semi-finals
Benfica P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1
Liverpool P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A3
Final
Atlético N/A
Chelsea P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1
Manchester City P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5
Real Madrid N/A
Champions League key dates
Quarter-finals
First legs: 5/6 April
Second legs: 12/13 April
Semi-finals
First legs: 26/27 April
Second legs: 3/4 May
Final
Saturday 28 May (Stade de France, Paris)