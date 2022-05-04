UEFA Champions League: Head-to-head records of the final three

Check out the head-to-head records of the three teams still in contention in this season's UEFA Champions League, with previous results including UEFA club competition games only.

*Fixtures were in Champions League/European Cup unless otherwise stated.

England vs Spain Champions League semi-finals

Final

Manchester City P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1

04/04/2018 Liverpool 3-0 Man. City (quarter-finals)

10/04/2018 Man. City 1-2 Liverpool (quarter-finals)

Liverpool and Manchester City, separated by 55km in north-west England, have faced each other 188 times in all competitions since their first meeting in 1893. City have won 48 and Liverpool 89, with 51 draws. Since 2010/11 it has been much more even: City have won ten, Liverpool 11, with nine draws.

Not for the first time in recent seasons, the two teams are neck-and-neck in the race for the Premier League title; one or the other has been crowned English champions in each of the past four seasons, and they are set to fill the top two spots between them for the third time in the last four campaigns. They have drawn 2-2 in both their 2021/22 league meetings, with the Reds winning 3-2 in their FA Cup semi-final encounter last month.

Real Madrid P8 W3 D1 L4 F8 A10

27/05/1981 Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid (final)

25/02/2009 Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool (round of 16)

10/03/2009 Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid (round of 16)

22/10/2014 Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid (group stage)

04/11/2014 Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool (group stage)

26/05/2018 Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (final)

06/04/2021 Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (quarter-finals)

14/04/2021 Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid (quarter-finals)

Semi-finals

Real Madrid P7 W3 D2 L2 F11 A10

18/09/2012 Real Madrid 3-2 Man. City (group stage)

21/11/2012 Man. City 1-1 Real Madrid (group stage)

26/04/2016 Man. City 0-0 Real Madrid (semi-finals)

04/05/2016 Real Madrid 1-0 Man. City (semi-finals)

26/02/2020 Real Madrid 1-2 Man. City (round of 16)

07/08/2020 Man. City 2-1 Real Madrid (round of 16)

26/04/2022 Man. City 4-3 Real Madrid (semi-finals)

Final

﻿Liverpool P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5

Man. City vs Real Madrid: Their previous meetings

Semi-finals

Manchester City P7 W2 D2 L3 F10 A11

