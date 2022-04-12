UEFA Champions League: Who can play who, head-to-head records
Tuesday 12 April 2022
The Champions League semi-finals are taking shape – follow each team's potential run, plot the course to Saint-Denis and check out the head-to-head records.
UEFA.com runs through all the possible fixtures between now and the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final in Saint-Denis on Saturday 28 May.
Check out the head-to-head records of the teams still in contention, with previous results including UEFA club competition games only. Domestic meetings between teams from the same nation are not represented.
Who's still in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League?
Atlético (ESP), Benfica (POR), Liverpool (ENG), Man. City (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Villarreal (ESP)
Atlético vs ...
Semi-finals
Real Madrid P10 W3 D2 L5 F11 A16
Final
Benfica P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3
Liverpool P8 W3 D2 L3 F10 A11
Villarreal N/A
Benfica vs ...
Semi-finals
Villarreal P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2
Final
Atlético P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A3
Manchester City N/A
Real Madrid P3 W2 D0 L1 F11 A6
Liverpool vs ...
Semi-finals
Villarreal P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A1
Final
Atlético P8 W3 D2 L3 F11 A10
Manchester City P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1
Real Madrid P8 W3 D1 L4 F8 A10
Manchester City vs ...
Semi-finals
Real Madrid P6 W2 D2 L2 F7 A7
Final
Benfica N/A
Liverpool P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5
Villarreal P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1
Real Madrid vs ...
Semi-finals
Atlético P10 W5 D2 L3 F16 A11
Manchester City P6 W2 D2 L2 F7 A7
Final
Benfica P3 W1 D0 L2 F6 A11
Liverpool P8 W4 D1 L3 F10 A8
Villarreal N/A
Villarreal vs ...
Semi-finals
Benfica P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1
Liverpool P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A3
Final
Atlético N/A
Manchester City P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5
Real Madrid N/A
Champions League key dates
Quarter-finals
Remaining second legs: 13 April
Semi-finals
First legs: 26/27 April
Second legs: 3/4 May
Final
Saturday 28 May (Stade de France, Paris)