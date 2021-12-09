Europa Conference League round-up: Roma win, Slavia and Partizan through

Roma took the direct route to the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 with a win in Bulgaria, while Slavia Praha and Partizan were among the sides who did enough to confirm knockout play-off slots.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Who's through to the Europa Conference League round of 16? AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Basel (SUI)﻿

Copenhagen (DEN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Gent (BEL)

LASK (AUT)

Rennes (FRA)

Roma (ITA) Who goes into the knockout play-offs? Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Celtic (SCO)*

Fenerbahçe (TUR)*

Leicester City (ENG)*

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Marseille (FRA)*

Midtjylland (DEN)*

PAOK (GRE)

Partizan (SRB)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)*

﻿Qarabağ (AZE)

Randers (DEN)

Rapid Wien (AUT)*

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Sparta Praha (CZE)* One more team to be confirmed.



*transferred from the UEFA Europa League

Roma take top spot, Partizan qualify

Highlights: CSKA-Sofia 2-3 Roma

José Mourinho's side just about ended their campaign on a high, two Tammy Abraham strikes helping them to rack up a 3-0 lead at CSKA-Sofia, only for their hosts to score twice in the closing stages. That result secured first place in Group C for the Giallorossi, with surprise package Bodø/Glimt losing their footing at the summit after a 1-1 draw at Zorya Luhansk.

With Gent already certain of finishing top of Group B, meanwhile, Partizan faced Anorthosis Famagusta in a straight battle for second – and did just enough to qualify. The Serbian side took the lead through Marko Milovanović in Belgrade, and even though their guests levelled from the spot, the draw was enough to take Partizan through.

Slavia end Union Berlin's adventure

Slavia celebrate at full time in Berlin UEFA via Getty Images

Slavia Praha held on to second place in Group E in difficult circumstances, having travelled to Germany in need of a point against Union Berlin to qualify. Ivan Schranz put them ahead just after the break, and they managed to take the sting out of the Bundesliga side despite Max Kruse's leveller on 64 minutes.

In Group F, PAOK confirmed their play-off draw place with a 2-0 win against Lincoln Red Imps, rivals Slovan Bratislava having failed to beat section-toppers Copenhagen. As for Basel, they were 3-0 winners in the battle of the top two in Group H, two Arthur Cabral finishes helping to end Qarabağ's dream of a shortcut to the last 16.

When is the Europa Conference League last 16 draw? The UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 draw will be streamed live on UEFA.tv on Friday 25 February 2022.

When is the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw? The UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw will be streamed live at 14:00 CET on Monday 13 December.

Best of the rest

Highlights: LASK 3-0 HJK

LASK won 3-0 at home against HJK Helsinki to take their points tally to 16: a UEFA Europa Conference League record! No team secured six wins in the inaugural group stage, a measure of the level of competition.

Randers lost 1-0 at Group D winners AZ Alkmaar but still managed to take the runners-up slot and a place in the knockout round play-offs, since their only rivals for that slot, Jablonec, lost 2-0 to bottom side CFR Cluj.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot named his starting line-up on the eve of their game against Maccabi Haifa, and the Group E winners won 2-1. Cyriel Dessers and Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson got the goals, while 16-year-old Antoni Milambo was one of several teenagers given a chance to shine.

All Matchday 6 results

Matchday 6 great saves

Group A: LASK 3-0 HJK, Alashkert 1-1 M. Tel-Aviv

Group B: Gent 1-0 Flora, Partizan 1-1 Anorthosis

Group C: CSKA-Sofia 2-3 Roma, Zorya Luhansk 1-1 Bodø/Glimt

Group D: CFR Cluj 2-0 Jablonec, AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Randers

Group E: Union Berlin 1-1 Slavia Praha, Feyenoord 2-1 M. Haifa

Group F: Copenhagen 2-0 Slovan Bratislava, PAOK 2-0 Lincoln Red Imps

Group G: Vitesse 3-1 Mura, Tottenham (pp) Rennes

Group H: Omonoia 0-0 Kairat, Basel 3-0 Qarabağ