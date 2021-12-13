Europa League knockout round play-off stage teams

What is the Europa League knockout round play-off stage?

There is a departure from the usual UEFA Europa League format following this season's group stage. While the eight group winners advance straight to the round of 16, the eight runners-up have another hurdle to negotiate: the new knockout round play-offs.

They have been joined by the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League after finishing third in their sections, with a draw on 13 December pitting them together. UEFA.com profiles all the contenders, tie by tie.

17 & 24 February

Atalanta vs Olympiacos

UEFA ranking: 25

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group F (W1 D3 L2 F12 A13)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-1agg vs Real Madrid)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990/91)

UEFA ranking: 38

How they qualified: Group D runners-up (W3 D0 L3 F8 A7)

Last season: round of 16 (L 3-2agg vs Arsenal)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21)

Barcelona vs Napoli

UEFA ranking: 7

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group E (W2 D1 L3 F2 A9)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 5-2agg vs Paris)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1975/76, 1977/78, 1995/96, 2000/01)

UEFA ranking: 24

How they qualified: Group C runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F15 A10)

Last season: round of 32 (L 3-2agg vs Granada)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1988/89)

Dortmund vs Rangers

UEFA ranking: 16

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group C (W3 D0 L3 F10 A11)

Last season: Champions League quarter-finals (L 4-2agg vs Man City)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1992/93, 2001/02)

UEFA ranking: 42

How they qualified: Group A runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A5)

Last season: round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs Slavia Praha)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)

Leipzig vs Real Sociedad

UEFA ranking: 18

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group A (W2 D1 L3 F15 A14)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 4-0agg vs Liverpool)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2017/18)

UEFA ranking: 63

How they qualified: Group B runners-up (W2 D3 L1 F9 A6)

Last season: round of 32 (L 4-0agg vs Man. United)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1988/89)

Eight await The knockout round play-off ties take place on 17 and 24 February, with the winners advancing to March's round of 16. The following sides await them there: Crvena zvezda (SRB), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Galatasaray (TUR), Leverkusen (GER), Lyon (FRA), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moskva (RUS), West Ham (ENG)

Porto vs Lazio

UEFA ranking: 17

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group B (W1 D2 L3 F4 A11)

Last season: Champions League quarter-finals (L 2-1agg vs Chelsea)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2002/03, 2010/11)

UEFA ranking: 29

How they qualified: Group E runners-up (W2 D3 L1 F7 A3)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 6-2agg vs Bayern München)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1997/98)

Sevilla vs Dinamo

UEFA ranking: 11

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group G (W1 D3 L2 F5 A5)

Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 5-4agg vs Dortmund)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2019/20)

UEFA ranking: 32

How they qualified: Group H runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F9 A6)

Last season: quarter-finals (L 3-1agg vs Villarreal)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2020/21)

Sheriff vs Braga

UEFA ranking: 68

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group D (W2 D1 L3 F7 A11)

Last season: third qualifying round (L 1-1agg, 5-3p vs Dundalk)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: knockout round play-offs (2021/22)

UEFA ranking: 44

How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A9)

Last season: round of 32 (L 5-1agg vs Roma)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2010/11)

Zenit vs Betis

UEFA ranking: 33

How they qualified: third in Champions League Group H (W1 D2 L3 F10 A10)

Last season: Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2007/08)

UEFA ranking: 87

How they qualified: Group G runners-up (W3 D1 L2 F12 A12)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1998/99, 2005/06, 2013/14)