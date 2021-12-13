Europa Conference League knockout round play-off stage: meet the teams

What is the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off stage?

The eight UEFA Europa Conference League group winners have advanced straight to the round of 16, but for the runners-up there is another hurdle to negotiate. They have gone into the knockout round play-offs, where they are joined by the eight sides who finished third in their UEFA Europa League groups.

UEFA.com profiles all the contenders tie by tie.

17 & 24 February

Celtic vs Bodø/Glimt

UEFA ranking: 46

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group G (W3 D0 L3 F13 A15)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (fourth place)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2002/03)

UEFA ranking: 117

How they qualified: Group C runners-up (W3 D3 L0 F14 A5)

Last season: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (L 3-2 vs AC Milan)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (2021/22)﻿ ﻿

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha

UEFA ranking: 99

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group D (W1 D3 L2 F7 A8)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)

UEFA ranking: 31

How they qualified: Group E runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F8 A7)

Last season: UEFA Europa League quarter-finals (L 5-1agg vs Arsenal)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (1995/96)﻿

Highlights: Slavia Praha 3-1 Union Berlin

Leicester City vs Randers

UEFA ranking: 77

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group C (W2 D2 L2 F12 A11)

Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 2-0agg vs Slavia Praha)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2020/21)

UEFA ranking: 205

How they qualified: Group D runners-up (W1 D4 L1 F9 A9)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (2021/22)

Eight await The knockout round play-off stage ties take place on 17 and 24 February, with the winners advancing to March's round of 16. The following sides await them there: AZ Alkmaar (NED), Basel (SUI), Copenhagen (DEN), Gent (BEL), Feyenoord (NED), LASK (AUT), Rennes (FRA), Roma (ITA)

Marseille vs Qarabağ

UEFA ranking: 45

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group E (W1 D4 L1 F6 A7)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth place)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)

UEFA ranking: 62

How they qualified: Group H runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F10 A8)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (fourth place)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (2021/22)﻿

Highlights: Omonoia 1-4 Qarabağ

Midtjylland vs PAOK

UEFA ranking: 82

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group F (W2 D3 L1 F7 A7)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth place)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2015/16)

UEFA ranking: 74

How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F8 A4)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third place)﻿

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2000/01, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2016/17)﻿

Highlights: Copenhagen 1-2 PAOK

PSV Eindhoven vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

UEFA ranking: 53

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group B (W2 D2 L2 F9 A8)

Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 5-4agg vs Olympiacos)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1977/78)

UEFA ranking: 64

How they qualified: Group A runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F14 A4)

Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 3-0agg vs Shakhtar Donetsk)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2020/21)﻿

Highlights: HJK 0-5 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Sparta Praha vs Partizan

UEFA ranking: 110

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group A (W2 D1 L3 F6 A9)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third place)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1983/84, 2015/16)

UEFA ranking: 65

How they qualified: Group B runners-up (W2 D2 L2 F6 A4)

Last season: UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (L 2-1 vs Charleroi)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1974/75, 1984/85, 1990/91, 2004/05)

Highlights: Anorthosis 0-2 Partizan

Rapid Wien vs Tottenham/Vitesse

UEFA ranking: 95

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group H (W2 D0 L4 F4 A9)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third place)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1971/72, 1981/82, 1989/90, 1997/98)