Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Friday 10 December 2021
Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi lead the line in the all-star selection for Matchday 6.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) – 7 points
Defenders
Gilberto (Benfica) – 12 points
Nico Schulz (Dortmund) – 11 points
Alphonso Davies (Bayern) – 10 points
Midfielders
Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) – 15 points
Mahmoud Dahoud (Dortmund) – 12 points
Marco Reus (Dortmund) – 13 points
Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 12 points
Forwards
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 13 points
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) – 15 points
Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 17 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.