Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) – 7 points

Defenders

Gilberto (Benfica) – 12 points

Nico Schulz (Dortmund) – 11 points

Alphonso Davies (Bayern) – 10 points

Midfielders

Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) – 15 points

Mahmoud Dahoud (Dortmund) – 12 points

Marco Reus (Dortmund) – 13 points

Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 12 points

Forwards

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 13 points

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) – 15 points

Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 17 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.