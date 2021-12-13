UEFA Women's Champions League: What to look out for on Matchday 6

The first UEFA Women's Champions League group stage ends on Wednesday and Thursday with three quarter-final spots to be decided. We preview the action.

All kick-off times CET, click on links to watch live streams

Wednesday 15 December

Group C: Barcelona vs HB Køge (21:00), Hoffenheim vs Arsenal (21:00)

Group D: Bayern München vs Benfica (18:45), Lyon vs Häcken (18:45)

Thursday 16 December

Group A: Juventus vs Servette (21:00), Wolfsburg vs Chelsea (21:00)

Group B: Real Madrid vs WFC Kharkiv (18:45), Paris Saint-Germain vs Breidablik (18:45)

What to look out for

Highlights: Chelsea 3-3 Wolfsburg

Three into two won't go

Chelsea lead Juventus and Wolfsburg by three points in Group A and one of that trio will be out come Thursday night. Juve began the group stage as outsiders having never even previously been among the last 16 in any format before this season but their 2-0 win at Wolfsburg and 0-0 draw at Chelsea means a home win against Servette, who are without a point, will ensure progress for the 2022 final hosts.

So one of two-time champions Wolfsburg – who have never failed to make the last eight over their nine previous campaigns – or 2021 runners-up Chelsea could well fall. Another chapter in a compelling rivalry as these clubs become the first to meet ten times in this competition, all since November 2015. Indeed, Wolfsburg are the only club ever to knock Chelsea out before the last eight, in 2015/16 and 2017/18 – the Blues' first two campaigns. Chelsea's two quarter-final wins in March, in a tie moved to Budapest – Pernille Harder scoring against her old club in both legs – was a first success for the English club.

A point ensures first place for the Blues but it is win or bust for the Wolves, who hope not to rue having seen a 3-1 lead disappear on Matchday 1 in London, their former star Harder equalising in added time. Will that prove the pivotal moment of the group stage for both teams?

Hoffenheim's mission improbable

Second place in Group C behind Barcelona is up for grabs as Arsenal travel to Hoffenheim three points clear of their hosts. However, Hoffenheim not only have to beat the Gunners, they have to do so by a five-goal margin to overcome both their 4-0 away loss for the head-to-head and their inferior overall goal difference that means a win by four will not be enough for the debutants to deny the 2006/07 champions. If Arsenal can go through, they will extend their quarter-final appearance record to 14 (in as many European campaigns), one ahead of Lyon.

Highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Hoffenheim

First place at stake

• The only other issue to be resolved is whether Lyon or Bayern will top Group D. Lyon, two points clear, have it in their own hands as they host Häcken. A slip will allow Bayern to pounce should they defeat Benfica, who might now be out but announced their arrival at this level when they held the German side 0-0 on Matchday 1.

• Barcelona and Paris are assured top spot in their groups and seeding in the 20 December quarter-final draw. However, both still need a win in concluding home games to finish on a perfect 18 points and are also in a race to finish as group stage top scorers, currently level on 19 – though Barcelona have conceded a goal, unlike Paris.

Key dates

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

20 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 22/23 March

Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 April

Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Date tbc