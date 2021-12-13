adidas reveals official match ball for 2022 UEFA Champions League final

adidas has unveiled the official match ball for the knockout phase of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, with the design inspired by the summer 'white nights' in the final venue, Saint Petersburg.

Between May and July, the sun does not set in Russia's 'northern capital', but if the stars will be invisible on 28 May – the night of the final at the Gazprom Arena – they will be all over the pitch as two sides compete to win the biggest prize in world club football.

The Champions League ball through the years

The new ball will be used for the remainder of the UEFA Champions League campaign, and features a thermally-bonded construction, solid PU surface material, a rhombus carcass and a high-grade butyl bladder.

adidas has been a UEFA partner for several decades, and is a sponsor for UEFA EURO 2024, to be staged in Germany, as well as all UEFA women’s football competitions from 2021–25.