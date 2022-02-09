UEFA Youth League play-offs: Atlético, AZ, Dortmund, Dynamo Kyiv, Genk, Midtjylland, Sevilla, Žilina through to last 16

Dynamo Kyiv﻿ completed the UEFA Youth League round of 16 line-up with a penalty shoot-out triumph over Deportivo La Coruña following a lively encounter in Spain.

After a goalless 90 minutes in Croatia, Atlético also won from the spot, seeing off Hadjuk Split. In Wednesday's earlier play-off matches, Midtjylland rallied from 2-0 down to beat Club Brugge 3-2 in Denmark, whilst Genk recorded an impressive 5-1 victory over Chelsea to go through.

Youth League highlights: Genk 5-1 Chelsea

On Tuesday, Dutch side AZ Alkmaar edged a thriller to get the play-offs under way, winning 4-3 on penalties after coming back from 3-1 down against Villarreal with 14 minutes to go. Sevilla took a more direct route with a 1-0 win against Rangers, though they were forced to close the game out with only ten men, and Žilina then beat Inter 2-1 to become the first team from Slovakia to reach the round of 16. Dortmund booked their progress courtesy of a 5-3 defeat of Empoli.

Through to round of 16 Group winners: Benfica, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid (holders), Salzburg, Sporting CP Play-off winners: Atlético, AZ Alkmaar, Dortmund, Dynamo Kyiv, Genk, Midtjylland, Sevilla, Žilina The knockout draw takes place at 12:00 CET on 14 February

Youth League highlights: Hajduk Split 0-0 Atlético (2-3 pens)

The UEFA Youth League play-off winners join the teams that finished top of the UEFA Champions League path groups in the round of 16.

In the play-offs, the winners of the eight domestic champions path second-round ties are at home to the runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage.

Tuesday 8 February

AZ Alkmaar 3-3 Villarreal (AZ won 4-3 on pens)

Rangers 0-1 Sevilla

Žilina 3-1 Inter

Empoli 3-5 Borussia Dortmund



Youth League highlights: Empoli 3-5 Dortmund

Wednesday 9 February

Midtjylland 3-2 Club Brugge

Genk 5-1 Chelsea

Hajduk Split 0-0 Atlético (Atlético won 3-2 on pens)

Deportivo La Coruña 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv (Dynamo Kyiv won 3-2 on pens)

Key facts

• Atlético made it to this round for the fifth time, having never failed to get past the group stage in any of this competition's eight editions.

Group highlights: Leipzig 1-4 Club Brugge

• AZ, Deportivo and Hajduk are on debut while Genk, Villarreal and Žilina made it to the play-offs for the first time.

• Two-time champions Chelsea reached the 2019 final from the play-offs (having entered in the domestic champions path).

Knockout dates

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March

Quarter-finals: 15/16 March

Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon

Final: 25 April, Nyon