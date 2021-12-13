UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League round of 16 draw: Paris vs Real Madrid, Inter vs Liverpool

Monday 13 December 2021

The last 16 learn what lies between them and the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Paris Saint-Germain will face Real Madrid in perhaps the pick of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties after the redone draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

All the draw reaction

Who will play who in the UEFA Champions League last 16?

15 February & 9 March
Sporting CP (POR) vs Manchester City (ENG)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

16 February & 8 March
Salzburg (AUT) vs Bayern (GER)
Inter (ITA) vs Liverpool (ENG)

22 February & 16 March
Chelsea (ENG) vs LOSC Lille (FRA)
Villarreal (ESP) vs Juventus (ITA)

23 February & 15 March
Benfica (POR) vs Ajax (NED)
Atlético (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG)

All kick-offs 21:00 CET.

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held on Friday 18 March.

2021/22 UEFA Champions League dates

Round of 16, first legs (15/16, 22/23 February)
﻿Round of 16, second legs (8/9, 15/16 March)
Quarter-final & semi-final draw (18 March)
Quarter-finals, first legs (5/6 April)
Quarter-finals, second legs (12/13 April)
Semi-finals, first legs (26/27 April)
Semi-finals, second legs (3/4 May)
Final (28 May)

How did the draw work?

Two seeding pots were formed: one consisting of the eight group winners (seeded teams) and the other of the eight runners-up (unseeded teams). No team could be drawn against a club from their group or any side from their own association.

Seeded group winners were drawn away in the round of 16 first legs and at home in the return matches.

Anything else I should know?

No away goals
The away goals rule has been abolished. If the tie is level after 180 minutes, it goes to extra time. If the teams still can't be separated after an additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

Squad changes
Each club can register a maximum three new players for the remaining matches by midnight CET on 2 February 2021. Players are allowed to have played for another club in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League but there are restrictions on the number of 'List A' players. For more information, check Article 46 of the regulations.

Saint Petersburg's Gazprom Arena, home to Zenit, will stage the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, with the game scheduled for 28 May 2022.

It will be Russia's second final: Manchester United overcame Chelsea on penalties in the 2008 decider in Moscow.

