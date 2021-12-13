UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw

Barcelona will face Napoli while Dortmund await Rangers following Monday's draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The knockout round play-off contenders

Who will play who in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off?

First legs: 17 February

18:45 CET

Barcelona (ESP) vs Napoli (ITA)

Zenit (RUS) vs Real Betis (ESP)

Dortmund (GER) vs Rangers (SCO)

Sheriff (MDA) vs Braga (POR)

21:00 CET

Sevilla (ESP) vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Atalanta (ITA) vs Olympiacos (GRE)

Leipzig (GER) vs Real Sociedad (ESP)

Porto (POR) vs Lazio (ITA)

Second legs: 24 February

18:45 CET

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) vs Sevilla (ESP)

Olympiacos (GRE) vs Atalanta (ITA)

Real Sociedad (ESP) vs Leipzig (GER)

Lazio (ITA) vs Porto (POR)

21:00 CET

Napoli (ITA) vs Barcelona (ESP)

Real Betis (ESP) vs Zenit (RUS)

Rangers (SCO) vs Dortmund (GER)

Braga (POR) vs Sheriff (MDA)



What is the next stage?

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight UEFA Europa League group winners in the round of 16. The draw for that is on 25 February.

Who is through to the last 16? Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Leverkusen (GER)

Lyon (FRA)

Monaco (FRA)

Spartak Moskva (RUS)

West Ham (ENG)

How did the draw work?

The eight UEFA Europa League runners-up were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League were in the unseeded pot. One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.