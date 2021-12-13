UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League round of 16 draw declared void and will be redone at 15:00 CET

Monday 13 December 2021

Following a technical problem with the software of an external provider, the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET.

Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 13 December 2021