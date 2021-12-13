UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw

Celtic will face a Bodø/Glimt side that stunned Roma during the group stage while Leicester take on Denmark's Randers following Monday's draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The knockout round play-off contenders

Who will play who in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off?

First legs: 17 February

18:45 CET

Fenerbahçe (TUR) vs Slavia Praha (CZE)

Midtjylland (DEN) vs PAOK (GRE)

Rapid Wien (AUT) vs Tottenham (ENG) / Vitesse (NED)

21:00 CET

Marseille (FRA) vs Qarabağ (AZE)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Leicester City (ENG) vs Randers (DEN)

Celtic (SCO) vs Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Sparta Praha (CZE) vs Partizan (SRB)



Second legs: 24 February

18:45 CET

Qarabağ (AZE) vs Marseille (FRA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Randers (DEN) vs Leicester City (ENG)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs Celtic (SCO)

Partizan (SRB) vs Sparta Praha (CZE)

21:00 CET

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Fenerbahçe (TUR)

PAOK (GRE) vs Midtjylland (DEN)

Tottenham (ENG) / Vitesse (NED) vs Rapid Wien (AUT)

What is the next stage?

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight UEFA Europa Conference League group winners in the round of 16. The draw for that is on 25 February.

Who is through to the last 16? AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Basel (SUI)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Gent (BEL)

LASK (AUT)

Rennes (FRA)

Roma (ITA)

How did the draw work?

The eight UEFA Europa Conference League runners-up were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Europa League were in the unseeded pot. One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.