Arena Riga to stage 2022 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals

Arena Riga in Latvia has been selected to host the 2021/22 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals.

The appointment of the Latvian Football Federation (LFF) was made by the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon, with the competition returning to the usual format of a four-team final tournament on 28 or 29 April and 30 April or 1 May after the one-off eight-club event held last season. Holders Sporting CP, former winners Barça and Benfica, and 2020 semi-finalists Tyumen will be the contenders in the knockout finals, with the draw for the last four to be made at a date to be confirmed.

Arena Riga was previously the venue for the inaugural UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals in 2019. It will be the second time the finals have been staged in a country other than that of one of the four finalists after Zadar in Croatia last season.

Other hosts since the introduction of the four-team finals have been Murcia (2007), Moscow (2008), Ekaterinburg (2009), Lisbon (2010 and 2015), Almaty (2011, 2017 and 2019), Lleida (2012), Tbilisi (2013), Baku (2014), Guadalajara (2016) and Zaragoza (2018) and Barcelona (2020).