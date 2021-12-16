UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Nations League draw: How the 2022/23 groups line up

Thursday 16 December 2021

The draw for the league phase of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League has pitted UEFA EURO 2020 finalists Italy and England together alongside Germany in Group A3.

The draw for the league phase of the third edition of the UEFA Nations League took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday.

The 2022/23 edition of the competition will see UEFA EURO 2020 finalists Italy and England meet again, in Group A3, where Germany and Hungary also lie in wait. The competition consists of three leagues of 16 teams each and a fourth of seven, the make-up decided by promotions and relegations from the previous edition.

How will the Finals work?

The four League A group winners will take part; in principle, one will be appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

LEAGUE A

Highlights: Italy 1-1 England (3-2 pens)
Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria
Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic
Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary
Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

LEAGUE B

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia
Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania
Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro
Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

How the Nations League works


LEAGUE C

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands
Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia
Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova
Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

LEAGUE D

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Andorra, Latvia
Group D2: Malta, Cyprus/Estonia, San Marino

2022/23 Nations League dates

Matchdays 1 & 2: 2–8 June 2022
Matchdays 3 & 4: 8–14 June 2022
Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022
Finals draw: tbc
Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023
Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023
Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

