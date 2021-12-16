Nations League draw: How the 2022/23 groups line up
Thursday 16 December 2021
Article summary
The draw for the league phase of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League has pitted UEFA EURO 2020 finalists Italy and England together alongside Germany in Group A3.
Article top media content
Article body
The draw for the league phase of the third edition of the UEFA Nations League took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday.
The 2022/23 edition of the competition will see UEFA EURO 2020 finalists Italy and England meet again, in Group A3, where Germany and Hungary also lie in wait. The competition consists of three leagues of 16 teams each and a fourth of seven, the make-up decided by promotions and relegations from the previous edition.
How will the Finals work?
The four League A group winners will take part; in principle, one will be appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
LEAGUE A
Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria
Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic
Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary
Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales
LEAGUE B
Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia
Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania
Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro
Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia
LEAGUE C
Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands
Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia
Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova
Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar
LEAGUE D
Group D1: Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Andorra, Latvia
Group D2: Malta, Cyprus/Estonia, San Marino
2022/23 Nations League dates
Matchdays 1 & 2: 2–8 June 2022
Matchdays 3 & 4: 8–14 June 2022
Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022
Finals draw: tbc
Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023
Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023
Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024