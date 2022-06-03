2022/23 Nations League: All the fixtures and results

All the fixtures, dates and kick-off times for the league phase of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated



MATCHDAY 1

Wednesday 1 June

A4 Poland 2-1 Wales

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal

Thursday 2 June

A2 Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

A2 Spain 1-1 Portugal

B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

B2 Israel 2-2 Iceland

B4 Serbia 0-1 Norway

B4 Slovenia 0-1 Sweden

﻿C2 Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo

C2 Northern Ireland 0-1 Greece

C4 Georgia 4-0 Gibraltar

﻿C4 Bulgaria 1-1 North Macedonia

D2 Estonia 2-0 San Marino

Friday 3 June

A1 Croatia 0-3 Austria

A1 France 1-2 Denmark

A4 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

C3 Kazakhstan 2-0 Azerbaijan

C3 Belarus 0-1 Slovakia

D1 Latvia 3-0 Andorra

D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Moldova



Saturday 4 June

A3 Hungary vs England (18:00)

A3 Italy vs Germany

B1 Armenia vs Republic of Ireland (15:00)

B3 Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (18:00)

B3 Montenegro vs Romania

C1 Lithuania vs Luxembourg (18:00)

C1 Turkey vs Faroe Islands

Wednesday 21 September

B1 Scotland vs Ukraine



MATCHDAY 2

League B line-up

Sunday 5 June

A2 Czech Republic vs Spain

A2 Portugal vs Switzerland

B4 Serbia vs Slovenia

B4 Sweden vs Norway

C2 Cyprus vs Northern Ireland (18:00)

C2 Kosovo vs Greece

C4 Gibraltar vs North Macedonia (18:00)

C4 Bulgaria vs Georgia

D2 San Marino vs Malta (15:00)﻿

Monday 6 June

A1 Austria vs Denmark

A1 Croatia vs France

B2 Iceland vs Albania

B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

C3 Belarus vs Azerbaijan

C3 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan

D1 Andorra vs Moldova

D1 Latvia vs Liechtenstein (18:00)

Tuesday 7 June

A3 Germany vs England

A3 Italy vs Hungary

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

B3 Finland vs Montenegro (18:00)

C1 Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg

C1 Lithuania vs Turkey

Wednesday 8 June

A4 Belgium vs Poland

A4 Wales vs Netherlands

B1 Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine

B1 Scotland vs Armenia

MATCHDAY 3

League C line-up

Thursday 9 June

A2 Portugal vs Czech Republic

A2 Switzerland vs Spain

B4 Norway vs Slovenia

B4 Sweden vs Serbia

C2 Greece vs Cyprus

C2 Kosovo vs Northern Ireland

C4 Gibraltar vs Bulgaria

C4 North Macedonia vs Georgia

D2 Malta vs Estonia

Friday 10 June

A1 Austria vs France

A1 Denmark vs Croatia

B2 Albania vs Israel

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland

C3 Azerbaijan vs Slovakia (18:00)

C3 Belarus vs Kazakhstan

D1 Moldova vs Latvia (18:00)

D1 Andorra vs Liechtenstein

Saturday 11 June

A3 England vs Italy

A3 Hungary vs Germany

A4 Netherlands vs Poland

A4 Wales vs Belgium

B1 Republic of Ireland vs Scotland (18:00)

B1 Ukraine vs Armenia (15:00)

B3 Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

B3 Romania vs Finland

C1 Faroe Islands vs Lithuania (18:00)

C1 Luxembourg vs Turkey



MATCHDAY 4

League D line-up

Sunday 12 June

A2 Spain vs Czech Republic

A2 Switzerland vs Portugal

B4 Norway vs Sweden (18:00)

B4 Slovenia vs Serbia

C2 Northern Ireland vs Cyprus (15:00)

C2 Greece vs Kosovo

C4 Georgia vs Bulgaria (18:00)

C4 North Macedonia vs Gibraltar (18:00)

D2 Malta vs San Marino

Monday 13 June

A1 Denmark vs Austria

A1 France vs Croatia

B2 Iceland vs Israel

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania

C3 Kazakhstan vs Slovakia (16:00)

C3 Azerbaijan vs Belarus (18:00)﻿

Tuesday 14 June

A3 England vs Hungary

A3 Germany vs Italy

A4 Netherlands vs Wales

A4 Poland vs Belgium

B1 Armenia vs Scotland (18:00)

B1 Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland

B3 Romania vs Montenegro

C1 Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands

C1 Turkey vs Lithuania

D1 Moldova vs Andorra (18:00)

D1 Liechtenstein vs Latvia

MATCHDAY 5

EURO 2016 highlights: Wales 3-1 Belgium

Thursday 22 September

A1 Croatia vs Denmark

A1 France vs Austria

A4 Belgium vs Wales

A4 Poland vs Netherlands

C1 Lithuania vs Faroe Islands

C1 Turkey vs Luxembourg

C3 Kazakhstan vs Belarus (16:00)

C3 Slovakia vs Azerbaijan

D1 Latvia vs Moldova﻿ (18:00)

D1 Liechtenstein vs Andorra

Friday 23 September

A3 Germany vs Hungary

A3 Italy vs England

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro

B3 Finland vs Romania

C4 Georgia vs North Macedonia (18:00)

C4 Bulgaria vs Gibraltar

D2 Estonia vs Malta﻿ (18:00)

Saturday 24 September

A2 Czech Republic vs Portugal

A2 Spain vs Switzerland

B1 Scotland vs Republic of Ireland

B1 Armenia vs Ukraine (15:00)

B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice, 15:00)

B2 Israel vs Albania

B4 Slovenia vs Norway (18:00)

B4 Serbia vs Sweden

C2 Northern Ireland vs Kosovo (18:00)

C2 Cyprus vs Greece

MATCHDAY 6

England vs Germany down the years

Sunday 25 September

A1 Austria vs Croatia

A1 Denmark vs France

A4 Netherlands vs Belgium

A4 Wales vs Poland

C1 Faroe Islands vs Turkey

C1 Luxembourg vs Lithuania

C3 Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan (18:00)

C3 Slovakia vs Belarus (18:00)

D1 Andorra vs Latvia﻿ (15:00)

D1 Moldova vs Liechtenstein (15:00)

Monday 26 September

A3 England vs Germany

A3 Hungary vs Italy

B3 Montenegro vs Finland

B3 Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

C4 Gibraltar vs Georgia

C4 North Macedonia vs Bulgaria

D2 San Marino vs Estonia

Tuesday 27 September

A2 Portugal vs Spain

A2 Switzerland vs Czech Republic

B1 Republic of Ireland vs Armenia

B1 Ukraine vs Scotland

B2 Albania vs Iceland

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel

B4 Norway vs Serbia

B4 Sweden vs Slovenia

C2 Greece vs Northern Ireland

C2 Kosovo vs Cyprus



Key dates

Matchdays 1 & 2: 1–8 June 2022

Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Finals draw: tbc

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024