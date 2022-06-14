2022/23 Nations League: All the fixtures and results

All the fixtures, dates and kick-off times for the league phase of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

MATCHDAY 4

Sunday 12 June

A2 Spain 2-0 Czech Republic

A2 Switzerland 1-0 Portugal

B4 Norway 3-2 Sweden

B4 Slovenia 2-2 Serbia

C2 Northern Ireland 2-2 Cyprus

C2 Greece 2-0 Kosovo

C4 Georgia 0-0 Bulgaria

C4 North Macedonia 4-0 Gibraltar

D2 Malta 1-0 San Marino

Monday 13 June

A1 Denmark 2-0 Austria

A1 France 0-1 Croatia

B2 Iceland 2-2 Israel

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania

C3 Kazakhstan 2-1 Slovakia

C3 Azerbaijan 2-0 Belarus

Tuesday 14 June

A3 England 0-4 Hungary

A3 Germany 5-2 Italy

A4 Netherlands 3-2 Wales

A4 Poland 0-1 Belgium

B1 Armenia 1-4 Scotland

B1 Ukraine 1-1 Republic of Ireland

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 Finland

B3 Romania 0-3 Montenegro

C1 Luxembourg 2-2 Faroe Islands

C1 Türkiye 2-0 Lithuania

D1 Moldova 2-1 Andorra

D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Latvia

Previous matchdays

MATCHDAY 1

Wednesday 1 June

A4 Poland 2-1 Wales

Thursday 2 June

A2 Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

A2 Spain 1-1 Portugal

B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

B2 Israel 2-2 Iceland

B4 Serbia 0-1 Norway

B4 Slovenia 0-1 Sweden

﻿C2 Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo

C2 Northern Ireland 0-1 Greece

C4 Georgia 4-0 Gibraltar

﻿C4 Bulgaria 1-1 North Macedonia

D2 Estonia 2-0 San Marino

Friday 3 June

A1 Croatia 0-3 Austria

A1 France 1-2 Denmark

A4 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

C3 Kazakhstan 2-0 Azerbaijan

C3 Belarus 0-1 Slovakia

D1 Latvia 3-0 Andorra

D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Moldova



Saturday 4 June

A3 Hungary 1-0 England

A3 Italy 1-1 Germany

B1 Armenia 1-0 Republic of Ireland

B3 Finland 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

B3 Montenegro 2-0 Romania

C1 Lithuania 0-2 Luxembourg

C1 Türkiye 4-0 Faroe Islands

Wednesday 21 September

B1 Scotland vs Ukraine

MATCHDAY 2

Sunday 5 June

A2 Czech Republic 2-2 Spain

A2 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland

B4 Serbia 4-1 Slovenia

B4 Sweden 1-2 Norway

C2 Cyprus 0-0 Northern Ireland

C2 Kosovo 0-1 Greece

C4 Gibraltar 0-2 North Macedonia

C4 Bulgaria 2-5 Georgia

D2 San Marino 0-2 Malta

Monday 6 June

A1 Austria 1-2 Denmark

A1 Croatia 1-1 France

B2 Iceland 1-1 Albania

B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

C3 Belarus 0-0 Azerbaijan

C3 Slovakia 0-1 Kazakhstan

D1 Andorra 0-0 Moldova

D1 Latvia 1-0 Liechtenstein

Tuesday 7 June

A3 Germany 1-1 England

A3 Italy 2-1 Hungary

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Romania

B3 Finland 2-0 Montenegro

C1 Faroe Islands 0-1 Luxembourg

C1 Lithuania 0-6 Türkiye

Wednesday 8 June

A4 Belgium 6-1 Poland

A4 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

B1 Republic of Ireland 0-1 Ukraine

B1 Scotland 2-0 Armenia

MATCHDAY 3

Thursday 9 June

A2 Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic

A2 Switzerland 0-1 Spain

B4 Norway 0-0 Slovenia

B4 Sweden 0-1 Serbia

C2 Greece 3-0 Cyprus

C2 Kosovo 3-2 Northern Ireland

C4 Gibraltar 1-1 Bulgaria

C4 North Macedonia 0-3 Georgia

D2 Malta 1-2 Estonia

Friday 10 June

A1 Austria 1-1 France

A1 Denmark 0-1 Croatia

B2 Albania 1-2 Israel

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland

C3 Azerbaijan 0-1 Slovakia

C3 Belarus 1-1 Kazakhstan

D1 Moldova 2-4 Latvia

D1 Andorra 2-1 Liechtenstein

Saturday 11 June

A3 England 0-0 Italy

A3 Hungary 1-1 Germany

A4 Netherlands 2-2 Poland

A4 Wales 1-1 Belgium

B1 Republic of Ireland 3-0 Scotland

B1 Ukraine 3-0 Armenia

B3 Montenegro 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

B3 Romania 1-0 Finland

C1 Faroe Islands 2-1 Lithuania

C1 Luxembourg 0-2 Türkiye

Matchdays to come

MATCHDAY 5

Thursday 22 September

A1 Croatia vs Denmark

A1 France vs Austria

A4 Belgium vs Wales

A4 Poland vs Netherlands

C1 Lithuania vs Faroe Islands

C1 Türkiye vs Luxembourg

C3 Kazakhstan vs Belarus (16:00)

C3 Slovakia vs Azerbaijan

D1 Latvia vs Moldova﻿ (18:00)

D1 Liechtenstein vs Andorra

Friday 23 September

A3 Germany vs Hungary

A3 Italy vs England

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro

B3 Finland vs Romania

C4 Georgia vs North Macedonia (18:00)

C4 Bulgaria vs Gibraltar

D2 Estonia vs Malta﻿ (18:00)

Saturday 24 September

A2 Czech Republic vs Portugal

A2 Spain vs Switzerland

B1 Scotland vs Republic of Ireland

B1 Armenia vs Ukraine (15:00)

B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice, 15:00)

B2 Israel vs Albania

B4 Slovenia vs Norway (18:00)

B4 Serbia vs Sweden

C2 Northern Ireland vs Kosovo (18:00)

C2 Cyprus vs Greece

MATCHDAY 6

Sunday 25 September

A1 Austria vs Croatia

A1 Denmark vs France

A4 Netherlands vs Belgium

A4 Wales vs Poland

C1 Faroe Islands vs Türkiye

C1 Luxembourg vs Lithuania

C3 Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan (18:00)

C3 Slovakia vs Belarus (18:00)

D1 Andorra vs Latvia﻿ (15:00)

D1 Moldova vs Liechtenstein (15:00)

Monday 26 September

A3 England vs Germany

A3 Hungary vs Italy

B3 Montenegro vs Finland

B3 Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

C4 Gibraltar vs Georgia

C4 North Macedonia vs Bulgaria

D2 San Marino vs Estonia

Tuesday 27 September

A2 Portugal vs Spain

A2 Switzerland vs Czech Republic

B1 Republic of Ireland vs Armenia

B1 Ukraine vs Scotland

B2 Albania vs Iceland

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel

B4 Norway vs Serbia

B4 Sweden vs Slovenia

C2 Greece vs Northern Ireland

C2 Kosovo vs Cyprus



Key dates

Matchdays 1 & 2: 1–8 June 2022

Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Finals draw: tbc

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

How the 2022/23 Nations League works