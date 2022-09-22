UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Nations League: All the fixtures and scores

Thursday 22 September 2022

Check out all the fixtures, scores and full schedule for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

Croatia beat France on Matchday 4
Croatia beat France on Matchday 4 AFP via Getty Images

All the fixtures, dates and kick-off times for the league phase of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

MATCHDAY 1

Wednesday 1 June
A4 Poland 2-1 Wales

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal

Thursday 2 June
A2 Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland 
A2 Spain 1-1 Portugal
B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
B2 Israel 2-2 Iceland
B4 Serbia 0-1 Norway
B4 Slovenia 0-1 Sweden
﻿C2 Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo 
C2 Northern Ireland 0-1 Greece
C4 Georgia 4-0 Gibraltar
﻿C4 Bulgaria 1-1 North Macedonia 
D2 Estonia 2-0 San Marino 

Friday 3 June
A1 Croatia 0-3 Austria 
A1 France 1-2 Denmark
A4 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands 
C3 Kazakhstan 2-0 Azerbaijan 
C3 Belarus 0-1 Slovakia
D1 Latvia 3-0 Andorra
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Moldova

Highlights: Hungary 1-0 England

Saturday 4 June
A3 Hungary 1-0 England 
A3 Italy 1-1 Germany
B1 Armenia 1-0 Republic of Ireland 
B3 Finland 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
B3 Montenegro 2-0 Romania
C1 Lithuania 0-2 Luxembourg
C1 Türkiye 4-0 Faroe Islands

Wednesday 21 September
B1 Scotland 3-0 Ukraine

MATCHDAY 2

Sunday 5 June
A2 Czech Republic 2-2 Spain 
A2 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland
B4 Serbia 4-1 Slovenia 
B4 Sweden 1-2 Norway 
C2 Cyprus 0-0 Northern Ireland
C2 Kosovo 0-1 Greece
C4 Gibraltar 0-2 North Macedonia
C4 Bulgaria 2-5 Georgia 
D2 San Marino 0-2 Malta

Stryger's superb Denmark winner

Monday 6 June
A1 Austria 1-2 Denmark 
A1 Croatia 1-1 France
B2 Iceland 1-1 Albania 
B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
C3 Belarus 0-0 Azerbaijan 
C3 Slovakia 0-1 Kazakhstan 
D1 Andorra 0-0 Moldova
D1 Latvia 1-0 Liechtenstein

Tuesday 7 June
A3 Germany 1-1 England 
A3 Italy 2-1 Hungary
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Romania 
B3 Finland 2-0 Montenegro
C1 Faroe Islands 0-1 Luxembourg 
C1 Lithuania 0-6 Türkiye 

Wednesday 8 June
A4 Belgium 6-1 Poland
A4 Wales 1-2 Netherlands
B1 Republic of Ireland 0-1 Ukraine
B1 Scotland 2-0 Armenia

MATCHDAY 3

Thursday 9 June
A2 Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic 
A2 Switzerland 0-1 Spain
B4 Norway 0-0 Slovenia 
B4 Sweden 0-1 Serbia 
C2 Greece 3-0 Cyprus
C2 Kosovo 3-2 Northern Ireland
C4 Gibraltar 1-1 Bulgaria 
C4 North Macedonia 0-3 Georgia 
D2 Malta 1-2 Estonia

Friday 10 June

Watch Andorra's goal from inside their own half

A1 Austria 1-1 France 
A1 Denmark 0-1 Croatia
B2 Albania 1-2 Israel 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland
C3 Azerbaijan 0-1 Slovakia 
C3 Belarus 1-1 Kazakhstan
D1 Moldova 2-4 Latvia 
D1 Andorra 2-1 Liechtenstein

Saturday 11 June
A3 England 0-0 Italy 
A3 Hungary 1-1 Germany
A4 Netherlands 2-2 Poland 
A4 Wales 1-1 Belgium 
B1 Republic of Ireland 3-0 Scotland 
B1 Ukraine 3-0 Armenia
B3 Montenegro 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
B3 Romania 1-0 Finland
C1 Faroe Islands 2-1 Lithuania 
C1 Luxembourg 0-2 Türkiye

MATCHDAY 4

Watch Erling Haaland's double for Norway

Sunday 12 June
A2 Spain 2-0 Czech Republic
A2 Switzerland 1-0 Portugal
B4 Norway 3-2 Sweden
B4 Slovenia 2-2 Serbia 
C2 Northern Ireland 2-2 Cyprus
C2 Greece 2-0 Kosovo
C4 Georgia 0-0 Bulgaria
C4 North Macedonia 4-0 Gibraltar
D2 Malta 1-0 San Marino

Monday 13 June
A1 Denmark 2-0 Austria 
A1 France 0-1 Croatia
B2 Iceland 2-2 Israel 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania
C3 Kazakhstan 2-1 Slovakia
C3 Azerbaijan 2-0 Belarus

Tuesday 14 June
A3 England 0-4 Hungary 
A3 Germany 5-2 Italy
A4 Netherlands 3-2 Wales 
A4 Poland 0-1 Belgium 
B1 Armenia 1-4 Scotland
B1 Ukraine 1-1 Republic of Ireland 
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 Finland 
B3 Romania 0-3 Montenegro
C1 Luxembourg 2-2 Faroe Islands 
C1 Türkiye 2-0 Lithuania 
D1 Moldova 2-1 Andorra
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Latvia

MATCHDAY 5

Highlights: Wales 1-1 Belgium

Thursday 22 September
A1 Croatia vs Denmark 
A1 France vs Austria
A4 Belgium vs Wales 
A4 Poland vs Netherlands 
C1 Lithuania vs Faroe Islands 
C1 Türkiye vs Luxembourg
C3 Kazakhstan 2-1 Belarus
C3 Slovakia vs Azerbaijan 
D1 Latvia vs Moldova﻿ (18:00)
D1 Liechtenstein vs Andorra

Friday 23 September
A3 Germany vs Hungary 
A3 Italy vs England
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro 
B3 Finland vs Romania
C4 Georgia vs North Macedonia (18:00)
C4 Bulgaria vs Gibraltar
D2 Estonia vs Malta﻿ (18:00)

Saturday 24 September
A2 Czech Republic vs Portugal 
A2 Spain vs Switzerland
B1 Scotland vs Republic of Ireland
B1 Armenia vs Ukraine (15:00)
B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice, 15:00)
B2 Israel vs Albania 
B4 Slovenia vs Norway (18:00)
B4 Serbia vs Sweden
C2 Northern Ireland vs Kosovo (18:00)
C2 Cyprus vs Greece 

MATCHDAY 6

England vs Germany down the years

Sunday 25 September
A1 Austria vs Croatia 
A1 Denmark vs France
A4 Netherlands vs Belgium 
A4 Wales vs Poland 
C1 Faroe Islands vs Türkiye
C1 Luxembourg vs Lithuania
C3 Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan (18:00)
C3 Slovakia vs Belarus (18:00)
D1 Andorra vs Latvia﻿ (15:00)
D1 Moldova vs Liechtenstein (15:00)

Monday 26 September
A3 England vs Germany 
A3 Hungary vs Italy
B3 Montenegro vs Finland 
B3 Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
C4 Gibraltar vs Georgia 
C4 North Macedonia vs Bulgaria 
D2 San Marino vs Estonia

Tuesday 27 September
A2 Portugal vs Spain 
A2 Switzerland vs Czech Republic
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Armenia 
B1 Ukraine vs Scotland
B2 Albania vs Iceland 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel 
B4 Norway vs Serbia 
B4 Sweden vs Slovenia
C2 Greece vs Northern Ireland 
C2 Kosovo vs Cyprus 

Key dates

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022
Finals draw: tbc
Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023
Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023
Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

How the 2022/23 Nations League works
