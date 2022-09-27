2022/23 Nations League: All the results and scores

All the results for the league phase of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, which ran from 1 June to 27 September 2022.

MATCHDAY 1

Wednesday 1 June

A4 Poland 2-1 Wales

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal

Thursday 2 June

A2 Czechia 2-1 Switzerland

A2 Spain 1-1 Portugal

B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

B2 Israel 2-2 Iceland

B4 Serbia 0-1 Norway

B4 Slovenia 0-1 Sweden

﻿C2 Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo

C2 Northern Ireland 0-1 Greece

C4 Georgia 4-0 Gibraltar

﻿C4 Bulgaria 1-1 North Macedonia

D2 Estonia 2-0 San Marino

Friday 3 June

A1 Croatia 0-3 Austria

A1 France 1-2 Denmark

A4 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

C3 Kazakhstan 2-0 Azerbaijan

C3 Belarus 0-1 Slovakia

D1 Latvia 3-0 Andorra

D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Moldova



Highlights: Hungary 1-0 England

Saturday 4 June

A3 Hungary 1-0 England

A3 Italy 1-1 Germany

B1 Armenia 1-0 Republic of Ireland

B3 Finland 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

B3 Montenegro 2-0 Romania

C1 Lithuania 0-2 Luxembourg

C1 Türkiye 4-0 Faroe Islands

Wednesday 21 September

B1 Scotland 3-0 Ukraine

MATCHDAY 2

Sunday 5 June

A2 Czechia 2-2 Spain

A2 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland

B4 Serbia 4-1 Slovenia

B4 Sweden 1-2 Norway

C2 Cyprus 0-0 Northern Ireland

C2 Kosovo 0-1 Greece

C4 Gibraltar 0-2 North Macedonia

C4 Bulgaria 2-5 Georgia

D2 San Marino 0-2 Malta

Stryger's superb Denmark winner

Monday 6 June

A1 Austria 1-2 Denmark

A1 Croatia 1-1 France

B2 Iceland 1-1 Albania

B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

C3 Belarus 0-0 Azerbaijan

C3 Slovakia 0-1 Kazakhstan

D1 Andorra 0-0 Moldova

D1 Latvia 1-0 Liechtenstein

Tuesday 7 June

A3 Germany 1-1 England

A3 Italy 2-1 Hungary

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Romania

B3 Finland 2-0 Montenegro

C1 Faroe Islands 0-1 Luxembourg

C1 Lithuania 0-6 Türkiye

Wednesday 8 June

A4 Belgium 6-1 Poland

A4 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

B1 Republic of Ireland 0-1 Ukraine

B1 Scotland 2-0 Armenia

MATCHDAY 3

Thursday 9 June

A2 Portugal 2-0 Czechia

A2 Switzerland 0-1 Spain

B4 Norway 0-0 Slovenia

B4 Sweden 0-1 Serbia

C2 Greece 3-0 Cyprus

C2 Kosovo 3-2 Northern Ireland

C4 Gibraltar 1-1 Bulgaria

C4 North Macedonia 0-3 Georgia

D2 Malta 1-2 Estonia

Friday 10 June

Watch Andorra's goal from inside their own half

A1 Austria 1-1 France

A1 Denmark 0-1 Croatia

B2 Albania 1-2 Israel

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland

C3 Azerbaijan 0-1 Slovakia

C3 Belarus 1-1 Kazakhstan

D1 Moldova 2-4 Latvia

D1 Andorra 2-1 Liechtenstein

Saturday 11 June

A3 England 0-0 Italy

A3 Hungary 1-1 Germany

A4 Netherlands 2-2 Poland

A4 Wales 1-1 Belgium

B1 Republic of Ireland 3-0 Scotland

B1 Ukraine 3-0 Armenia

B3 Montenegro 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

B3 Romania 1-0 Finland

C1 Faroe Islands 2-1 Lithuania

C1 Luxembourg 0-2 Türkiye

MATCHDAY 4

Watch Erling Haaland's double for Norway

Sunday 12 June

A2 Spain 2-0 Czechia

A2 Switzerland 1-0 Portugal

B4 Norway 3-2 Sweden

B4 Slovenia 2-2 Serbia

C2 Northern Ireland 2-2 Cyprus

C2 Greece 2-0 Kosovo

C4 Georgia 0-0 Bulgaria

C4 North Macedonia 4-0 Gibraltar

D2 Malta 1-0 San Marino

Monday 13 June

A1 Denmark 2-0 Austria

A1 France 0-1 Croatia

B2 Iceland 2-2 Israel

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania

C3 Kazakhstan 2-1 Slovakia

C3 Azerbaijan 2-0 Belarus

Tuesday 14 June

A3 England 0-4 Hungary

A3 Germany 5-2 Italy

A4 Netherlands 3-2 Wales

A4 Poland 0-1 Belgium

B1 Armenia 1-4 Scotland

B1 Ukraine 1-1 Republic of Ireland

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 Finland

B3 Romania 0-3 Montenegro

C1 Luxembourg 2-2 Faroe Islands

C1 Türkiye 2-0 Lithuania

D1 Moldova 2-1 Andorra

D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Latvia

MATCHDAY 5

Highlights: Spain 1-2 Switzerland

Thursday 22 September

A1 Croatia 2-1 Denmark

A1 France 2-0 Austria

A4 Belgium 2-1 Wales

A4 Poland 0-2 Netherlands

C1 Lithuania 1-1 Faroe Islands

C1 Türkiye 3-3 Luxembourg

C3 Kazakhstan 2-1 Belarus

C3 Slovakia 1-2 Azerbaijan

D1 Latvia 1-2 Moldova﻿

D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Andorra

Friday 23 September

A3 Germany 0-1 Hungary

A3 Italy 1-0 England

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Montenegro

B3 Finland 1-1 Romania

C4 Georgia 2-0 North Macedonia

C4 Bulgaria 5-1 Gibraltar

D2 Estonia 2-1 Malta﻿

Saturday 24 September

A2 Czechia 0-4 Portugal

A2 Spain 1-2 Switzerland

B1 Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland

B1 Armenia 0-5 Ukraine

B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

B2 Israel 2-1 Albania

B4 Slovenia 2-1 Norway

B4 Serbia 4-1 Sweden

C2 Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo

C2 Cyprus 1-0 Greece

MATCHDAY 6

Highlights: Portugal 0-1 Spain

Sunday 25 September

A1 Austria 1-3 Croatia

A1 Denmark 2-0 France

A4 Netherlands 1-0 Belgium

A4 Wales 0-1 Poland

C1 Faroe Islands 2-1 Türkiye

C1 Luxembourg 1-0 Lithuania

C3 Azerbaijan 3-0 Kazakhstan

C3 Slovakia 1-1 Belarus

D1 Andorra 1-1 Latvia

D1 Moldova 2-0 Liechtenstein

Monday 26 September

A3 England 3-3 Germany

A3 Hungary 0-2 Italy

B3 Montenegro 0-2 Finland

B3 Romania 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

C4 Gibraltar 1-2 Georgia

C4 North Macedonia 0-1 Bulgaria

D2 San Marino 0-4 Estonia

Tuesday 27 September

A2 Portugal 0-1 Spain

A2 Switzerland 2-1 Czechia

B1 Republic of Ireland 3-2 Armenia

B1 Ukraine 0-0 Scotland

B2 Albania 1-1 Iceland

B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel

B4 Norway 0-2 Serbia

B4 Sweden 1-1 Slovenia

C2 Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland

C2 Kosovo 5-1 Cyprus



Key dates

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

How the 2022/23 Nations League works