2022/23 Nations League: All the results and scores

Tuesday 27 September 2022

Check out all the results, scores and full schedule for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

Remo Freuler and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrate a Switzerland goal against Czechia
Remo Freuler and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrate a Switzerland goal against Czechia AFP via Getty Images

All the results for the league phase of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, which ran from 1 June to 27 September 2022.

MATCHDAY 1

Wednesday 1 June
A4 Poland 2-1 Wales

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal

Thursday 2 June
A2 Czechia 2-1 Switzerland 
A2 Spain 1-1 Portugal
B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
B2 Israel 2-2 Iceland
B4 Serbia 0-1 Norway
B4 Slovenia 0-1 Sweden
﻿C2 Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo 
C2 Northern Ireland 0-1 Greece
C4 Georgia 4-0 Gibraltar
﻿C4 Bulgaria 1-1 North Macedonia 
D2 Estonia 2-0 San Marino 

Friday 3 June
A1 Croatia 0-3 Austria 
A1 France 1-2 Denmark
A4 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands 
C3 Kazakhstan 2-0 Azerbaijan 
C3 Belarus 0-1 Slovakia
D1 Latvia 3-0 Andorra
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Moldova

Highlights: Hungary 1-0 England

Saturday 4 June
A3 Hungary 1-0 England 
A3 Italy 1-1 Germany
B1 Armenia 1-0 Republic of Ireland 
B3 Finland 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
B3 Montenegro 2-0 Romania
C1 Lithuania 0-2 Luxembourg
C1 Türkiye 4-0 Faroe Islands

Wednesday 21 September
B1 Scotland 3-0 Ukraine

MATCHDAY 2

Sunday 5 June
A2 Czechia 2-2 Spain 
A2 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland
B4 Serbia 4-1 Slovenia 
B4 Sweden 1-2 Norway 
C2 Cyprus 0-0 Northern Ireland
C2 Kosovo 0-1 Greece
C4 Gibraltar 0-2 North Macedonia
C4 Bulgaria 2-5 Georgia 
D2 San Marino 0-2 Malta

Stryger's superb Denmark winner

Monday 6 June
A1 Austria 1-2 Denmark 
A1 Croatia 1-1 France
B2 Iceland 1-1 Albania 
B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
C3 Belarus 0-0 Azerbaijan 
C3 Slovakia 0-1 Kazakhstan 
D1 Andorra 0-0 Moldova
D1 Latvia 1-0 Liechtenstein

Tuesday 7 June
A3 Germany 1-1 England 
A3 Italy 2-1 Hungary
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Romania 
B3 Finland 2-0 Montenegro
C1 Faroe Islands 0-1 Luxembourg 
C1 Lithuania 0-6 Türkiye 

Wednesday 8 June
A4 Belgium 6-1 Poland
A4 Wales 1-2 Netherlands
B1 Republic of Ireland 0-1 Ukraine
B1 Scotland 2-0 Armenia

MATCHDAY 3

Thursday 9 June
A2 Portugal 2-0 Czechia 
A2 Switzerland 0-1 Spain
B4 Norway 0-0 Slovenia 
B4 Sweden 0-1 Serbia 
C2 Greece 3-0 Cyprus
C2 Kosovo 3-2 Northern Ireland
C4 Gibraltar 1-1 Bulgaria 
C4 North Macedonia 0-3 Georgia 
D2 Malta 1-2 Estonia

Friday 10 June

Watch Andorra's goal from inside their own half

A1 Austria 1-1 France 
A1 Denmark 0-1 Croatia
B2 Albania 1-2 Israel 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland
C3 Azerbaijan 0-1 Slovakia 
C3 Belarus 1-1 Kazakhstan
D1 Moldova 2-4 Latvia 
D1 Andorra 2-1 Liechtenstein

Saturday 11 June
A3 England 0-0 Italy 
A3 Hungary 1-1 Germany
A4 Netherlands 2-2 Poland 
A4 Wales 1-1 Belgium 
B1 Republic of Ireland 3-0 Scotland 
B1 Ukraine 3-0 Armenia
B3 Montenegro 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
B3 Romania 1-0 Finland
C1 Faroe Islands 2-1 Lithuania 
C1 Luxembourg 0-2 Türkiye

MATCHDAY 4

Watch Erling Haaland's double for Norway

Sunday 12 June
A2 Spain 2-0 Czechia
A2 Switzerland 1-0 Portugal
B4 Norway 3-2 Sweden
B4 Slovenia 2-2 Serbia 
C2 Northern Ireland 2-2 Cyprus
C2 Greece 2-0 Kosovo
C4 Georgia 0-0 Bulgaria
C4 North Macedonia 4-0 Gibraltar
D2 Malta 1-0 San Marino

Monday 13 June
A1 Denmark 2-0 Austria 
A1 France 0-1 Croatia
B2 Iceland 2-2 Israel 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania
C3 Kazakhstan 2-1 Slovakia
C3 Azerbaijan 2-0 Belarus

Tuesday 14 June
A3 England 0-4 Hungary 
A3 Germany 5-2 Italy
A4 Netherlands 3-2 Wales 
A4 Poland 0-1 Belgium 
B1 Armenia 1-4 Scotland
B1 Ukraine 1-1 Republic of Ireland 
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 Finland 
B3 Romania 0-3 Montenegro
C1 Luxembourg 2-2 Faroe Islands 
C1 Türkiye 2-0 Lithuania 
D1 Moldova 2-1 Andorra
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Latvia

MATCHDAY 5

Highlights: Spain 1-2 Switzerland

Thursday 22 September
A1 Croatia 2-1 Denmark 
A1 France 2-0 Austria
A4 Belgium 2-1 Wales 
A4 Poland 0-2 Netherlands 
C1 Lithuania 1-1 Faroe Islands 
C1 Türkiye 3-3 Luxembourg
C3 Kazakhstan 2-1 Belarus
C3 Slovakia 1-2 Azerbaijan 
D1 Latvia 1-2 Moldova﻿ 
D1 Liechtenstein 0-2 Andorra

Friday 23 September
A3 Germany 0-1 Hungary 
A3 Italy 1-0 England
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Montenegro 
B3 Finland 1-1 Romania
C4 Georgia 2-0 North Macedonia 
C4 Bulgaria 5-1 Gibraltar
D2 Estonia 2-1 Malta﻿ 

Saturday 24 September
A2 Czechia 0-4 Portugal 
A2 Spain 1-2 Switzerland
B1 Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland
B1 Armenia 0-5 Ukraine
B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
B2 Israel 2-1 Albania 
B4 Slovenia 2-1 Norway
B4 Serbia 4-1 Sweden
C2 Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo
C2 Cyprus 1-0 Greece 

MATCHDAY 6

Highlights: Portugal 0-1 Spain

Sunday 25 September
A1 Austria 1-3 Croatia 
A1 Denmark 2-0 France
A4 Netherlands 1-0 Belgium 
A4 Wales 0-1 Poland 
C1 Faroe Islands 2-1 Türkiye
C1 Luxembourg 1-0 Lithuania
C3 Azerbaijan 3-0 Kazakhstan
C3 Slovakia 1-1 Belarus
D1 Andorra 1-1 Latvia
D1 Moldova 2-0 Liechtenstein

Monday 26 September
A3 England 3-3 Germany 
A3 Hungary 0-2 Italy
B3 Montenegro 0-2 Finland 
B3 Romania 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
C4 Gibraltar 1-2 Georgia 
C4 North Macedonia 0-1 Bulgaria 
D2 San Marino 0-4 Estonia

Tuesday 27 September
A2 Portugal 0-1 Spain 
A2 Switzerland 2-1 Czechia
B1 Republic of Ireland 3-2 Armenia 
B1 Ukraine 0-0 Scotland
B2 Albania 1-1 Iceland 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel 
B4 Norway 0-2 Serbia 
B4 Sweden 1-1 Slovenia
C2 Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland 
C2 Kosovo 5-1 Cyprus 

Key dates

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023
Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023
Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

How the 2022/23 Nations League works
