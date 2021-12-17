Kyogo Furuhashi wins Europa League Goal of the Group Stage

Kyogo Furuhashi's fine Matchday 3 effort for Celtic against Ferencváros has been voted UEFA Europa League Goal of the Group Stage.

Furuhashi's strike – a low side-footed finish after expertly controlling a raking through ball – received an impressive 43% of the total vote.

There were ten goals nominated in all, with fans able to vote from 10:00 CET on Monday 13 December until 12:00 CET on Friday 17 December.

UEFA Europa League Goal of the Group Stage

1. Kyogo Furuhashi, Celtic 2-0 Ferencváros (Matchday 3) – 43% of the vote

2 Mislav Oršić, West Ham 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb (Matchday 6) – 22%

3. Mirko Ivanić, Crvena zvezda 1-1 Ludogorets (Matchday 5) – 12%

4. Mergim Berisha, Antwerp 0-3 Fenerbahçe (Matchday 4) – 7%

5. Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli 3-0 Legia (Matchday 3) – 4%

6. Said Benrahma, Genk 2-2 West Ham (Matchday 4) – 3%

7. Galeno, Midtjylland 3-2 Braga (Matchday 5) – 3%

8. Karl Toko Ekambi, Rangers 0-2 Lyon (Matchday 1) – 3%

9. Nabil Fekir, Ferencváros 1-3 Betis (Matchday 2) – 2%

10. Almamy Touré, Frankfurt 3-1 Olympiacos (Matchday 3) – 1%