Kady wins Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage

Friday 17 December 2021

Kady's effort for Qarabağ against Omonoia has been voted UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage.

Goal of the Group Stage top ten

Kady's fine Matchday 2 effort for Qarabağ against Omonoia has been voted UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage.

Kady's goal – a thunderous 52nd-minute shot from outside the penalty area in a 4-1 win for his side – received 28% of the vote.

There were ten goals nominated in all, with fans able to vote from 10:00 CET on Monday 13 December until 12:00 CET on Friday 17 December.

UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage

1. Kady, Omonoia 1-2 Qarabağ (Matchday 2) – 28% of the vote

2. Žiga Kous, Tottenham 5-1 Mura (Matchday 2) – 17%

3. Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, Anorthosis 1-0 Gent (Matchday 5) – 12%

4. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roma 5-1 CSKA-Sofia (Matchday 1) – 10%

5. Yehor Nazaryna, Zorya Luhansk 1-1 Bodø/Glimt (Matchday 6) – 9%

6. Jordi Gómez, Qarabağ 2-2 Omonia (Matchday 5) – 9%

7. Matan Hozez, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-0 HJK (Matchday 4) – 5%

8. Edon Zhegrova, Kairat 2-3 Basel (Matchday 5) – 5%

9. Patrick Berg, Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma (Matchday 3) – 3%

10. Aleksandar Glišić, Alashkert 2-4 HJK (Matchday 2) – 2%

